Top Reusable Sanitary Pads

Are you tired of wearing plastic-backed, disposable sanitary pads? Perhaps you want an eco-friendlier option or find the chemicals and plastics of disposable pads irritating to your skin. Cloth sanitary pads are made from breathable, soft fabrics that allow more airflow, which results in less chafing, and they don’t contain the chemicals found in many disposable pads. Reusable pads can also save you money since they can often be used for up to five years. Here is our review of three reusable sanitary pads so you can find the right one for you.

Most Adjustable

Wegreeco Bamboo Reusable Sanitary Pads

Leakproof and Ultra-Absorbent

Comfortable to wear, these eco-friendly, reusable sanitary pads provide leakproof coverage during a menstrual cycle or for light incontinence.

What We Liked

This pack of six washable sanitary pads comes with a leak-free wet bag. The outer shell consists of a leakproof, lamination fabric, the interior fabric is bamboo charcoal for comfort and odor neutralization, and the middle layer is microfiber for maximum absorbency. The pads are available in three sizes and can be used by teenagers and women. These work well for light, medium, or heavy flow days, and they have two snaps to provide a better fit. Plus, the pads can be machine washed and dried on tumble low or on the line. Order Online.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Comfortable

Reusable Waterproof Bamboo Charcoal Menstrual Pads Sets

Reusable Panty Liner

Coming in a set of six, these washable panty liners are absorbent for protection during your menstrual cycle without adding bulk.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked

This pack of six reusable panty liners is made from waterproof PUL on the outside and bamboo charcoal on the inside. The middle layer consists of two layers of microfiber for high absorbency. These panty liners are soft, comfortable, and stay in place. The pads can be machine washed and tumble dried on low or line dried. A cool iron can also be used. This pack also comes with a mini wet bag to make it easy to take them with you on the go. Colors and patterns received are random. Buy Yours Today.

Most Per Pack

Teamoy 10Pcs Sanitary Pad

3 Different Sizes Included

This pack of 10 reusable sanitary pads includes three sizes, so you have the right size for different flow days.

What We Liked

Each washable sanitary pad is made of four layers: a charcoal bamboo fiber layer that sits against the skin, two layers of a super-absorbent microfiber material in the middle, and a water-resistant outer layer to prevent leaks. The button snaps are easy to close and open and keep the cloth in place without bunching. The set comes with a matching wet bag made of waterproof PUL, and it has two compartments, one for your clean sanitary pads and another for used ones. The pads are machine washable and line dried. Get It Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.