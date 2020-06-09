Top Reusable Baby Diapers

Considering reusable cloth diapers? Cloth diapers are more eco-friendly than disposable diapers, and they keep chemicals away from your baby’s skin. That said, with so many different styles of cloth diapers available, it can be confusing. Some styles consist of a cotton pre-fold cloth that you fold and secure with a fastener. Another style uses waterproof diaper shells with built-in snaps to secure it. Diaper shells typically have a variety of snaps that allow you to adjust the fit of the diaper as your baby grows. These styles have an interior pocket where you add an insert for increased absorbency. Here’s our review of four different reusable baby diapers so you can find the right one for your needs.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Most Adjustable for Size

Mama Koala Bamboo Cloth Diaper Inserts

Mama Koala Bamboo Cloth Diaper Inserts

Mama Koala Bamboo Cloth Diaper Inserts

Made from Bamboo and Microfiber

This pack of inserts is made from two outer layers of bamboo and two inner layers of microfiber for absorbency without adding bulk.

What We Liked

This pack of 12 inserts includes six newborn-size and six one-size that can be used in most pocket-style cloth diaper shells. The inserts can be placed either inside the pocket of a cloth diaper shell or outside the pocket. The one-size inserts can be adjusted in size with a snap, so they are the same size as a newborn insert. The inserts will last your baby from newborn through toddlerhood, making them economical. In addition, these eco-friendly inserts are breathable and absorbent to protect your baby’s skin. They’re also machine washable and can be tumble dried on low or line dried. Order Online.

Most Inserts Included

ALVABABY Baby Cloth Diapers One Size Adjustable Washable Reusable for Baby Girls and Boys 6 Pack with 12 Inserts 6BM98

ALVABABY Baby Cloth Diapers One Size Adjustable Washable Reusable for Baby Girls and Boys 6 Pack with 12 Inserts 6BM98

ALVABABY Baby Cloth Diapers One Size Adjustable Washable Reusable for Baby Girls and Boys 6 Pack with 12 Inserts 6BM98

Reusable Diaper with Elastic Features

This pack of one-size reusable diapers will keep your baby dry and comfortable thanks to the adjustable snap design, three-layer microfiber inserts, elastic leg area, and waterproof shell.

What We Liked

These reusable, washable pocket-style diapers save you money and keep your baby dry and comfortable. The one-size diaper grows with your baby from newborn to toddler, thanks to the three by three rows of snaps. The diaper typically fits babies and toddlers between 6.6 to 33 pounds. This pack comes with six waterproof diaper shells and 12 inserts that can be placed in the pocket or outside the pocket. The diapers are machine washable and come with a one-year guarantee. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Practical Set

Babygoal Reusable Cloth Diapers for Girls

Babygoal Reusable Cloth Diapers for Girls

Babygoal Reusable Cloth Diapers for Girls

Reusable Diapers in Colorful Prints

These washable, pocket-style diapers can be adjusted to fit comfortably and securely as your baby grows. Plus, this set comes with a wet bag.

What We Liked

This pack of six waterproof, pocket-style diaper shells includes six absorbent inserts and a wet bag. The shells come in a variety of colorful prints and are polyester on the outside with waterproof and breathable TPU. The inside of the shell is made of suede cloth that helps draw moisture to the insert. The inserts are made of three layers of microfiber for increased absorbency. Inserts can be placed inside the pocket or on top of the pocket. These one-size diapers comfortably fit babies and toddlers that weigh 8 to 33 pounds. In addition, leg gussets and elastic around the waist and legs help prevent leaks. You can machine wash and dry or line dry, but avoid using bleach or softeners. Get It Today.

Most Versatile Cotton Pre-Folds

Fasoar Cloth Diapers Prefold 12 Pack

Fasoar Cloth Diapers Prefold 12 Pack

Fasoar Cloth Diapers Prefold 12 Pack

Eco-Friendly Unbleached Cotton 

These hypoallergenic, pre-folded cloth diapers are reusable, lint-free, and highly absorbent. Plus, the cotton pre-folds can also be used as burp cloths or lap pads.

What We Liked

These white pre-fold cloth diapers have extra layers in the middle to prevent leaks. These breathable and absorbent diapers can be used as a traditional cloth diaper for infants or as an insert for toddlers. They are 20 inches long by 14 inches wide and can be used with babies weighing 10 to 35 pounds. These cloths are machine washable and line dry. Non-chlorine bleach can be used as needed. On top of all that, the soft cotton fabric is resistant to wrinkling and quilting. Purchase Here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

91yRgfZhBeL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Top Reusable Sanitary Pads

Cloth sanitary pads are made from breathable, soft fabrics that allow more airflow, which results in less chafing, and they don’t contain the chemicals found in many disposable pads. Reusable pads can also save you money since they can often be used for up to five years.

BP-00414 OSP-001310 reusable straws
OSP

Best Reusable Straws

Reusable straws allow you to sip your cocktails, smoothies and iced tea and not feel guilty that you’re destroying the planet with unnecessary plastic waste. Plus, they come in a variety of materials from silicone to glass to stainless-steel.

51vEKhsvAML._AC_
OSP

Top Inflatable Life Jackets

If you enjoy water activities like boating, fishing, kayaking, and more, then wearing an inflatable life jacket is a must. Even the most experienced boater can be upturned in the water due to unexpected gusts or unplanned events.

1
OSP

Best Reusable Storage Bags

Reusable storage bags keep food fresh for hike after hike. Most bags come in a variety set with sizes for snacks, sandwiches, and bulk items.

51soMuHlMOL._SX322_BO1,204,203,200_
OSP

Best Bushcraft Guides

Learning bushcraft skills can provide you the necessary knowledge and mentality to learn how to live off nature. When developing your bushcraft skills, it’s helpful to have a reliable resource you can refer to as needed.

71BN7Th2q7L._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Best ATV Tow Straps

When choosing an ATV tow strap, select a strap that can support more than the weight of your ATV and is easily stored in your ATV.

#3
OSP

Top Mountain Bike Grips

It doesn’t matter if you’re flying down a single-track in Zion or touring city streets, your bike grips determine how safe and comfortable you feel. So, if you’re racing, mixing it up out in the wild with a group of friends, or just cruising the town, take a look at what is offered with our four favorite options below. Each of these quality products has special features to fit your biking style and needs. We hope you find the right grips right here!

1
OSP

Top Camp Teapots

Nothing feels like home more than a comforting cup of tea or coffee. However, if you’re constantly adventuring, it can be difficult to have access to these simple pleasures.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER