Top Reusable Baby Diapers

Considering reusable cloth diapers? Cloth diapers are more eco-friendly than disposable diapers, and they keep chemicals away from your baby’s skin. That said, with so many different styles of cloth diapers available, it can be confusing. Some styles consist of a cotton pre-fold cloth that you fold and secure with a fastener. Another style uses waterproof diaper shells with built-in snaps to secure it. Diaper shells typically have a variety of snaps that allow you to adjust the fit of the diaper as your baby grows. These styles have an interior pocket where you add an insert for increased absorbency. Here’s our review of four different reusable baby diapers so you can find the right one for your needs.

Most Adjustable for Size

Mama Koala Bamboo Cloth Diaper Inserts

Made from Bamboo and Microfiber

This pack of inserts is made from two outer layers of bamboo and two inner layers of microfiber for absorbency without adding bulk.

What We Liked

This pack of 12 inserts includes six newborn-size and six one-size that can be used in most pocket-style cloth diaper shells. The inserts can be placed either inside the pocket of a cloth diaper shell or outside the pocket. The one-size inserts can be adjusted in size with a snap, so they are the same size as a newborn insert. The inserts will last your baby from newborn through toddlerhood, making them economical. In addition, these eco-friendly inserts are breathable and absorbent to protect your baby’s skin. They’re also machine washable and can be tumble dried on low or line dried. Order Online.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Inserts Included

ALVABABY Baby Cloth Diapers One Size Adjustable Washable Reusable for Baby Girls and Boys 6 Pack with 12 Inserts 6BM98

Reusable Diaper with Elastic Features

This pack of one-size reusable diapers will keep your baby dry and comfortable thanks to the adjustable snap design, three-layer microfiber inserts, elastic leg area, and waterproof shell.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked

These reusable, washable pocket-style diapers save you money and keep your baby dry and comfortable. The one-size diaper grows with your baby from newborn to toddler, thanks to the three by three rows of snaps. The diaper typically fits babies and toddlers between 6.6 to 33 pounds. This pack comes with six waterproof diaper shells and 12 inserts that can be placed in the pocket or outside the pocket. The diapers are machine washable and come with a one-year guarantee. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Practical Set

Babygoal Reusable Cloth Diapers for Girls

Reusable Diapers in Colorful Prints

These washable, pocket-style diapers can be adjusted to fit comfortably and securely as your baby grows. Plus, this set comes with a wet bag.

What We Liked

This pack of six waterproof, pocket-style diaper shells includes six absorbent inserts and a wet bag. The shells come in a variety of colorful prints and are polyester on the outside with waterproof and breathable TPU. The inside of the shell is made of suede cloth that helps draw moisture to the insert. The inserts are made of three layers of microfiber for increased absorbency. Inserts can be placed inside the pocket or on top of the pocket. These one-size diapers comfortably fit babies and toddlers that weigh 8 to 33 pounds. In addition, leg gussets and elastic around the waist and legs help prevent leaks. You can machine wash and dry or line dry, but avoid using bleach or softeners. Get It Today.

Most Versatile Cotton Pre-Folds

Fasoar Cloth Diapers Prefold 12 Pack

Eco-Friendly Unbleached Cotton

These hypoallergenic, pre-folded cloth diapers are reusable, lint-free, and highly absorbent. Plus, the cotton pre-folds can also be used as burp cloths or lap pads.

What We Liked

These white pre-fold cloth diapers have extra layers in the middle to prevent leaks. These breathable and absorbent diapers can be used as a traditional cloth diaper for infants or as an insert for toddlers. They are 20 inches long by 14 inches wide and can be used with babies weighing 10 to 35 pounds. These cloths are machine washable and line dry. Non-chlorine bleach can be used as needed. On top of all that, the soft cotton fabric is resistant to wrinkling and quilting. Purchase Here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.