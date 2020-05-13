Top Mountain Bike Water Bottle Cages

Taking to the trail, around town, or down a local path means you need to stay hydrated. Prepare for your next ride by installing a worry-free cage that not only keeps your favorite water bottle in place but is also easy to install, use, and maintain. We’re revealing four of our favorites below. We think there’s definitely something here for you!

Lightest

Ibera Lightweight Bicycle Water Bottle Cage

Super Easy Access. The easy-to-grip oval design makes it easy to grab your bottle while in motion. No need to stop or let up when you need refreshment.

What We Liked

Each cage weighs only 1.3 ounces, so there’s no unnecessary weight to slow you down. Made of 6061-T5 heat-treated aluminum, the Ibera plates are strong enough to withstand the heavy beating of your adventurous treks. Each cage comes with 4 x M5 x 12 screws that fit standard-sizes mounts. Ibera backs its holders with a one-year limited warranty as well. Order Online.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Grip

PRO BIKE TOOL Bike Water Bottle Holder

Stays in Place. Pro Bike Tool designed their cages to remain secure. And they’ve made sure your bottle fits right by crafting the one-piece design in a way that’s flexible enough to hold both small and oversized bottles.

What We Liked

Not only are the CNC-machined aluminum alloy cages heat-treated for superior strength, but also the powder-coated finish is polished to a mirror-like sheen that looks amazing. Pro Bike Tool holders will fit 20, 21, 24, 25, and 33-ounce bottles. They’re easy to clean and handle, and they weigh only 1.69 ounces. With oval-shaped holes, adding a new holder in less than a minute is a sweet added bonus. M5 x 0.8 stainless steel bolts are included. Purchase Yours Today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Versatile

UShake Water Bottle Cages

Flexible Fit. Wrap-around arms give you the freedom to carry bottles of various sizes without the worry of losing them on the trail. Now you can snugly fit a 26-ounce size bottle for your long adventures.

What We Liked

Heat-treated 6061-T6 aluminum alloy materials provide strength and durability at just 2.1 ounces each. Ushake’s anodic oxidation process means your black cage won’t scratch your bottles. They provide a 4 millimeter hex key to assist with the simple installation of the M5 x 12 screws that are included. Get It Here.

Editor’s Choice

Aduro Bike Water Bottle Holder

Built for Satisfaction. Aduro bottle holders feature an expandable base to ensure a firm grip whether you’re on the road, at the beach, or in the mountains. The universal fit provides a solution for standard and oversized bottles on bumpy trails.

What We Liked

This 2-pack includes two Allen keys and all of the bolts you need. Made durable and light (2.1 ounces) from heat-treated aluminum alloy, Aduro Sport Cycle water bottle cages provide a firm grip for every type of biking adventure. Their low profile design makes them an attractive addition, and they are backed with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Get It Here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.