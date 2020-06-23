Top Insect Head Nets

Getting swarmed by pesky insects is a quick way to ruin a hike. To give yourself some protection without using tons of sprays and repellents, you might want to try out an insect head net instead. Featuring different styles, materials, and levels of coverage, there are many insect head nets to choose from. We’ve pulled together a few popular options to help you find a great one for you.
Author:
Publish date:

Most Portable

EVEN NATURALS Premium Mosquito Head Net Mesh

EVEN NATURALS Premium Mosquito Head Net Mesh

EVEN NATURALS Premium Mosquito Head Net Mesh

Stay Prepared

This head net comes with a convenient carry bag, making it easy to pack down and take along on a hike.

What We Liked

This net is made with very fine mesh, offering 620 holes per square inch. It is designed to be large enough to fit over most hats, measuring 26 inches long with a 25-inch circumference at the top. Plus, it’s machine washable for easy cleaning. Order Online.

Best Coverage

Tough Outdoors Bug Jacket with Hood

Tough Outdoors Bug Jacket with Hood

Tough Outdoors Bug Jacket with Hood

Unique Design

Card Blurb Body: Covering more than just your head, this full mesh jacket with long sleeves offers an awesome line of defense against insects.

What We Liked

This bug jacket features a fully zippered head cover, so you can unzip the top part to eat and drink more freely without having to remove the whole jacket. To allow for a snug fit, the jacket also features adjustable drawstring cords around the wrists and waist. Purchase Yours Today.

Simplest Design

Coleman 2000014864 Mosquito Head Net

Coleman 2000014864 Mosquito Head Net

Coleman 2000014864 Mosquito Head Net

Throw It On

This mosquito head net offers lightweight, easy-to-use protection from insects.

What We Liked

This head net is made with a maximum netting grade of one millimeter that’s designed to keep insects from biting while still giving you plenty of visibility. This net is meant to work best with wide, all-around brim hats, but it can fit other hats as well. Get It Here.

Most Versatile

Palmyth Mosquito Head Net Hat

Palmyth Mosquito Head Net Hat

Palmyth Mosquito Head Net Hat

Many Functions

This option features both a mosquito net and sun hat rolled into one, and it can be worn in four different ways.

What We Liked

This head net hat is designed to offer protection from mosquitoes, sun, and water, thanks to its bug net, removable neck flap, and water repellent fabric. The bug net can be rolled back into the hat with snap fasteners, so you can keep it out of your face when you don’t need it. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

1
OSP

Best Mosquito Nets

When traveling or camping in certain parts of the world, it can be very important to keep yourself safe from mosquitos. However, even if you’re not at risk of catching some mosquito-borne illness, a mosquito net can still be a handy thing to have among your camping and traveling equipment, as it can keep away pesky insects during the evening or just while you’re lounging or hanging about.

1
OSP

Best Insect Repellent

Insect repellents offer easy-to-apply formulas that can be sprayed on skin, clothing, accessories and more to protect against mosquitos and other insects that can carry harmful viruses.

1
OSP

The Best Insect Repellents

Whether you’re hanging out in the backyard, taking off on an adventure, or simply going to work, we’ve gathered 3 of the best options for protecting yourself against those pesky insects.

BP-00422 OSP-000905 Insect Repellent Candle
OSP

Best Insect Repellent Candles

When you’re about to head into the wild for a camping trip or other outdoor excursion, it’s extremely useful to have some insect repellent candles with you. Repelling them with candles is easy enough, but what you want more than anything else is effectiveness.

71GbBHQGkAL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Best Flying Insect Traps

Don’t let flying insects make your home and yard miserable this summer. We’ve curated the best selection of both indoor and outdoor flying insect traps to keep your living spaces insect free.

71PL9RvR24L._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Top Fish Hook Removers

After minutes, hours, or maybe even days of patiently waiting, you’ve finally caught that elusive fish and it’s time to remove the hook. That’s where a hook remover comes in handy.

91y44M6E4YL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Most Comfortable Bike Seats for Women

If an uncomfortable bike seat is often the main reason you have to cut your bike rides short, it’s probably time to invest in a new one. Thankfully, there are a ton of bike seats—also known as saddles—designed for comfort during recreational cycling. So, you have options! While the most comfortable bike seat for you will depend on your personal preferences, the best bike seats generally feature memory foam. They also absorb shock and offer a universal fit.

91vzf0fo0FL._UY695_
OSP

Best Insoles for Hiking or Running

Foot pain and injuries are a pretty surefire way to ruin any hike or run. By providing support, cushioning, and an improved fit, insoles are intended to relieve pain and discomfort—so you can keep enjoying your time in the woods or on the road.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER