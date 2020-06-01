Top Inflatable Life Jackets

If you enjoy water activities like boating, fishing, kayaking, and more, then wearing an inflatable life jacket is a must. Even the most experienced boater can be upturned in the water due to unexpected gusts or unplanned events. When shopping for a personal flotation device, look for ones that provide the right level of buoyancy, feature both automatic and manual inflation, and are easy to move in. Here is our review of three different inflatable life jackets so you can find the one that fits your needs.
Longest Flotation Duration

Eyson Inflatable Life Jacket Life Vest Basic Manual

Inflates Fast

This life jacket automatically inflates quickly—within 2 to 3 seconds—so you’ll have peace of mind that you will be safe. You also can inflate it manually by pulling the attached cord.

What We Liked

This life jacket inflates automatically when submerged in water or can be inflated manually with the pull of an easy-to-reach cord. Additionally, it comes with a whistle and a rescue strap to make it easier for someone to get a hold of you quickly. Plus, it will help you float for more than 48 hours. This device uses a quick-release plastic buckle for easy on and off. It’s convenient to repack and reuse since the fabric cover and airbag are attached. You can adjust the fit and size with the adjustable strap, so you get a secure fit, and it’s designed to fit an adult or youth with a chest size from 29 to 62 inches. It also has reflective bands, so you’re easy to spot. Order Online.

Most Lightweight

ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR Onyx A/M-24 Automatic/Manual Inflatable Life Jacket

Slender Design

This inflatable life jacket’s streamlined design is lightweight, easy to move around in, and doesn’t cause you to get too warm when wearing it.

What We Liked

This lightweight life jacket is comfortable to wear all day. The slim design doesn’t cause you to get too warm, even in hot weather. The life jacket inflates automatically if it’s immersed in water or can be manually inflated by pulling the T-cord. The durable fabric is tear and puncture-resistant and can withstand outdoor use. This personal flotation device also has reflective piping for increased visibility. Purchase Yours Today.

Best Return Policy

1 – Onyx A/M-24 Automatic/Manual Inflatable PFD Life Jacket

Soft Neoprene Neckline

This personal flotation device is U.S. Coast Guard approved and can be used by people who are 16 years and older and who weigh at least 80 pounds.

What We Liked

This life jacket inflates automatically when immersed in water or can be used manually. The handle to manually inflate this device is easy to reach and pull. The device is lightweight, and the low profile allows you to move freely while boating, kayaking, fishing, and more. This life jacket fits people with a chest size up to 52 inches. You can refold and reuse this device after it’s been inflated, but you will need to purchase another cartridge so the automatic inflation will work. This life jacket also comes with a 30-day return policy. Get It Here.

