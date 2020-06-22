Top Four Unbreakable Cups

If you hate the idea of throwing another plastic cup into the landfill you’ll appreciate being able to help our environment by purchasing a set of unbreakable, reusable, non-toxic cups. We found four great, unique choices for you to serve up your beverages in again and again. Read on to see how each of these cups brings you a sip of something special.

Most Durable

Silipint Silicone Pint Glass

Indestructible

Smooth, flexible, firm, and sturdy drinkware that handles blazing temperatures and freezing environments. These lasting, odor-free, drinkware solutions that you’ll enjoy time and time again.

What We Liked

These non-toxic, Phthalate-free, BPA-free, BPS-free, and non-bacterial, silicone cups are sturdy. Put them through the dishwasher, in the oven, or in the freezer without worry. They come with a lifetime guarantee. Your two, pint-sized cups are unbreakable and artfully designed. Order Online.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Kid’s Cups

Spectrum Unbreakable Juice Tumblers

A Rainbow of Colors

Kids and guests will love the fun rainbow of colors they hold when enjoying their favorite drink.

What We Liked

These unbreakable cups are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and hold 10 ounces. Stack your set of 16 of these fade-free colorful plastic cups easily in your cupboard and then use them again and again. Each set comes with eight different colors. Made in the USA. Get It Here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Stainless Steel Cups

FineDine Premium Grade Stainless Steel Pint Cups

Enjoy the taste

Pour your favorite beverage into one of these stainless steel cups to enjoy the flavor you expect. The rugged construction means you can take them by the pool or anywhere you want to enjoy the taste of your drink without the taste of your cup.

What We Liked

These pint cups are made of 18/8 gauge brushed stainless steel so you know they’re durable. They have a rolled rim that adds to their ruggedness and gives you a more enjoyable drinking experience. They’re BPA-free, lead-free, chemical-free, and rust-resistant. They come in a five-piece set that stacks together to save you room. Their size makes them easy to wash by hand and they’re dishwasher safe. They hold 16 ounces of any beverage. Purchase Yours Today.

Best Stacking Cups

SCANDINOVIA Drinking Glasses

Premium in Every Way

Tritan plastic is the quality material used to make your favorite cups. Pour yourself a cup of coffee, a smoothie, or any other beverage in these cups that look and feel like glass.

What We Liked

These Japanese-made cups made of Tritan plastic, come in a set of six, in six fun colors. They hold 13 ounces and have been tested to last through over 1,000 wash cycles without hazing or cracking. The cups are BPA-free and stack without sticking together. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.