Top Four Laptop Stands

You’ve probably felt how hot your laptop gets when it sets on top of a table or desk. That’s because there’s nowhere for the hot air produced by the electronics to escape. That spells trouble, as your laptops’ hardware is damaged by repeated, prolonged exposure to heat. Thankfully, there is an easy solution. Lift your laptop off the working surface. Also, most laptop stands will allow you to adjust the angle of your screen while raising it to a level that is easier on your neck and back. There are a lot of choices out there, so we made it easier for you by narrowing down to our four favorites.

Great MacBook Stand

Rain Design mStand Laptop Stand

Organization Matters

Your work performance improves with organization. Why not give yourself the advantage of a tidy work area by using the laptop stand that helps to cool your device and keeps your wires neatly tucked away?

What We Liked

You can raise your screen up to 5.9" for better viewing on top of this sturdy stand made from a single piece of aluminum. The anodized silver finish matches Apple notebooks so it looks great anywhere. To help you keep a clutter-free work area, there's a hole for routing wires and a place to stash your keyboard when not working.

Best Compact Laptop Stand

Steklo Laptop Stand

Fits in your Pocket

If you don’t have the luxury to work from one location every day, you need a laptop stand that is small enough to pack, yet big enough to fit your laptop. This stand will support laptops with screens as big as 17” but folds down small enough to carry in your laptop bag or even your coat pocket.

What We Liked

The stand is simple to put together and its' silver anodized finish looks great. It only weighs 5.8 oz and is 6.3" when folded. There's plenty of ventilation and adjustability so both you and your laptop are happier. It's perfect for gaming or work on the move and comes with a 100% MONEY-BACK Guarantee.

Best Ventilation

AmazonBasics Laptop Stand

Keep your Laptop Cool

The mesh panels of this sturdy stand allows for airflow to keep your device from overheating. Your laptop will thank you by lasting longer and crashing less.

What We Liked

Generous space is provided for airflow to circulate all around your laptop. The sleek and sturdy stand is easily adjusted for height and viewing angle. It measures 13" X 11" so it'll hold most laptops. A cord organizer helps keep your desktop free from clutter with its' six slots. It comes with a One-Year Limited Warranty.

Best Supporting Stand

Nulaxy Laptop Stand

Sturdy and Adjustable

Here’s a stand you can count on. Count on it to be big enough for almost any laptop and count on it to hold up to 44 Lbs. This single-piece aluminum stand will keep your laptop cool and stable while you work.

What We Liked

Your screen height can be adjusted from 3.15" to 10.6" so you can reduce neck strain. Raise your Chromebook, MacBook Pro, or HP up to the height and angle you want for better viewing and less strain. The silver-color stand only weighs 2.1Lbs and will support laptops ranging from 10" all the way up to 17.3". Your laptop will stay cooler because of the hole at the top of the stand and the rubber feet that lift your laptop so air flows freely. No tools are required, so it's easy to make adjustments.

