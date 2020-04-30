Top Four Fly Fishing Reels

There was a time when fly fishing was thought to be only for the wealthy. No serious fly fisherman would be caught on the water without having an expensive name-brand reel. Those days are long gone. We went out to find four great models that deliver top-notch quality at very reasonable prices. What we discovered is what many old-timers are rejoicing over. You can now afford to own several smooth, durable and quick-retrieving reels. Compare our top fly fishing reels, to reel in your best solution now.

Editor’s Choice

Piscifun Sword Fly Fishing Reel

Big and Light. The Piscifun Sword fly fishing reel is bigger, but due to the hollow design it’s lighter than the common reel for easier cranking. Precision CNC 6061-T6 aluminum gives it high-impact lasting power. Hard anodizing protects against abrasion to keep the finish shining and protecting it against corrosion.

What We Liked

Line memory problems fade and silent line pickup is super-fast thanks to the mid-arbor design and larger spool. The drag system is a stainless steel and multi-disc cork system with a one-way clutch bearing for accurate, immediate drag engagement. Piscifun provides the option to retrieve from either side, available in four weights, and comes with a three-year warranty. Order Online.

Top Pick

Oscar by Sougayilang Large Arbor Fly Fishing Reel

Quality Guaranteed. From the knurled metal screw caps to the CNC hollow design, Sougayilang places quality first for every aspect of their large arbor fly reels. The bigger arbor means your retrieval is faster. Cold forged and tempered it means it stands strong over time. Sougayilang is so confident in the Oscar they give you a five-year warranty.

What We Liked

Being able to change from left to right retrieval is easier with the addition of knurled metal screws. The generous sized knob for the smooth one-direction drag eliminates wasted time. There’s huge quality for a small price in this beautiful reel. Available in two sizes: 5/6 and 7/8. Buy Today.

Beginner’s Choice

ALC by AnglerDream Large Arbor Fly Reel with Line Combo

Everything You Need. If you’re new to fly fishing you don’t have to waste your time trying to figure out what equipment you need to get on the water. AnglerDream provides reel, floating fly line, backing line, nylon leader and two loop connectors are included. Grab this light-weight combo and get started today.

What We Liked

The reel is small, light, and strong. It’s easy to cast and the drag works great. It’s a great way to introduce kids or anyone new to fly fishing. With a system this good, they’ll be hooked. Four sizes are available. Purchase Today.

Family Favorite

Aventik Z Large Arbor Fly Reel

Treat Your Friends and Family. The Aventik Z is built so well you’ll feel great about treating your friends and family to one. The Classic III delivers a solid, quality feel. The lightweight and smooth operation make every outing an enjoyable memory.

What We Liked

The large arbor fly reel is made of durable polymeric material for greater corrosion resistance and longevity. It also means you get greater backing capacity and quick retrieval. The one-way bearing allows for making the change from left to right hands simple. The Aventik Z price means you can afford to have several ready for the next family outing. Available in sizes 3/4, 5/6, and 7/8. Get It Here.

