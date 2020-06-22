Top Fish Hook Removers

After minutes, hours, or maybe even days of patiently waiting, you’ve finally caught that elusive fish and it’s time to remove the hook. That’s where a hook remover comes in handy. To help you find the right one for you, we’ve pulled together a couple of popular options.
Author:
Publish date:

Longest

CrazyShark Hook Remover Aluminum Fish Hook Remover Extractor 13.6in

CrazyShark Hook Remover Aluminum Fish Hook Remover Extractor 13.6in

CrazyShark Hook Remover Aluminum Fish Hook Remover Extractor 13.6in

Easy to Use

This hook remover measures more than a foot long, so it offers plenty of reach for dealing with larger fish.

What We Liked

This hook remover features an aluminum tube with a stainless steel hook, designed to bring reliable strength. It also has a plastic handle meant to provide a comfortable grip and make it more natural to maneuver. Order Online.

Most Portable

Cuda 18835 8.5-Inch Titanium Bonded Dehooker

Cuda 18835 8.5-Inch Titanium Bonded Dehooker

Cuda 18835 8.5-Inch Titanium Bonded Dehooker

Small and Lightweight

This hook remover measures just 8.5 inches long, so it’s a convenient tool for removing hooks from smaller fish.

What We Liked

This hook remover is designed primarily for freshwater use or small salt species, and it’s compact enough to go along with you on a kayak without weighing you down. It features an aluminum construction and is backed by a lifetime warranty against defects, for added peace of mind. Purchase Yours Today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

71JWXzqy8CL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Top Four Fly Fishing Reels

There was a time when fly fishing was thought to be only for the wealthy. No serious fly fisherman would be caught on the water without having an expensive name-brand reel.

71TDqMQOjBL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Best Fishing Pliers for Anglers

Ask any angler, whether saltwater or fresh, which tool is a must-have in his/her tackle box. The answer will always be the same: pliers.

81uvvBNFy-L._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Top Saltwater Lures

There are about as many saltwater lures as there as types of fish in the sea. The hunt for the right ones can be exhausting. Saltwater lures need to be tough and able to attract their prey, who when caught, better stay hooked.

BP-00324 OSP-000874 Fishing Kayak
OSP

The Best Fishing Kayaks

If you’ve never used a kayak for fishing before, then you might be unsure about what qualities are going to be the most critical. Budget is certainly going to be a concern, as these types of vessels have a wide price range. You’ll also want to look at cockpit size, comfort, and aesthetic appeal.

819VVpk-OGL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Fishing Flies

It’s fly fishing season! But it always is, isn’t it? If you’re reading this, it means it’s time for some new fishing flies to get those fish biting again.

71XtNe7kh0L._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Fishing Scales

There are plenty of accurate measuring devices, including scales that ensure your trophy catch adheres to the limits. So, the next time you're out on the lake, pond, river, or ocean, make sure your tackle box has a quality fishing scale alongside the rest of your gear.

1
OSP

Minimalist Running Shoes for Women

Maybe you’re already a barefoot running shoe devotee, or maybe you’re just dipping your toes in the water, incorporating minimalist shoes into your workouts a couple of times per week.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER