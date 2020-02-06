Top Camp Teapots

Nothing feels like home more than a comforting cup of tea or coffee. However, if you’re constantly adventuring, it can be difficult to have access to these simple pleasures. Luckily, a number of compact camping teapots are available so you won’t have to miss out on the most important part of your morning or evening routine. Wake up or wind down with your go-to routine drinks. With a wide variety of kettle styles and capacities, you’re sure to find the perfect portable teapot for your needs. Keep reading for our featured selections.

Best Overall

GSI Halulite Tea Kettle

Sturdy Tea Kettle. This tea kettle is built out of hard-anodized aluminum that makes it sturdy and dependable for many trips to come.

What We Liked:

You’ll love this sturdy aluminum teapot for all of your outdoor adventures. We appreciated how the convenient folding handle easily locked into place while still remaining cool to the touch for easy pouring. The simple design permits this teapot to be heated directly over an open flame. Best of all, the teapot comes in 32 ounces and 1.8-liter sizes, allowing you to have enough hot water for your entire crew. Buy it here.

Best Value

Overmont Camping Kettle

Solid Camping Kettle. This sturdy kettle comes with a convenient carrying case for easy storage while on-the-go. And you’ll love the included handy cup.

What We Liked:

For serious tea or coffee drinkers, this is the perfect kettle for your needs. The thickened reinforced bottom will stand up to extreme weather conditions while still providing impressively hot water. The kettle comes in a 1-liter size with an included cup and a 0.8-liter size for more compact use. Best of all, Overmont promises hot water in as few as 3 to 5 minutes for maximum convenience. Buy it here.

Most Versatile

GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless 1 Quart Tea Kettle

Stainless Steel Kettle. This classy kettle is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. This means, you don’t need to own a separate teapot just for camping.

What We Liked:

This stainless steel kettle is as durable as it is stylish. The sleek teapot has a short spout for easy dispensing without any spillage. You can also hold down the handle, which locks into place, making storage simple. Plus, this kettle is backed fully by the manufacturer’s warranty, allowing you to get a full refund or replacement should you be dissatisfied with your purchase in any way. Use it in your home kitchen or in the great outdoors. It’s a solid pick for anywhere and anytime. Get it here.

Best for Families

Docooler Camping Kettle

Large Camping Kettle. This camping kettle comes in multiple sizes, making it perfect for families big or small.

What We Liked:

This aluminum kettle comes in sizes ranging from 0.8 liters to 1.8 liters for maximum flexibility. The short spout makes the teapot super easy to store and pour while in use. Plus, the kettle comes with an included storage bag, ensuring this teapot is super easy to take on the go. You’re also backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you won’t have to worry about making a poor purchase. Buy it now.

Most Compact

Dltsli Portable Silicone Collapsible Tea Kettle

Flexible Tea Kettle. This silicone tea kettle collapses to fit conveniently in your bag without taking up too much space. Ideal for backpackers and campers alike!

What We Liked:

We appreciated this compact kettle with its notable foldable design. The flexible teapot comes in 5 different colors and a classic 1.2-liter size. You can use this kettle on an electric stove or outdoor furnace, making it perfect for outdoor use. Overall, this BPA free kettle is exactly what you need for portable hot drinks while on the go or camping. Buy it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.