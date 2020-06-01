Top ATV Winches

Going off-road means you can find yourself in some tough situations, like fallen trees blocking the path, deep ruts, thick mud, or sliding down a steep hill. But these challenges don’t have to ruin the day. An ATV winch can save time and energy, cutting out hours of struggle and frustration. We have selected three great winches for ATVs so you can make outdoor endeavours safer and more productive. Take a look at these ATV winch workhorses to help with your decision, and consider which features—load capacity, size, power, etc.—are best for you.
Greatest Capacity ATV Winch

Smittybilt 9500 lb 97495 XRC GEN2 Winch

Heavy Lifter

This is the winch with the power to pull the heavy loads. Built tough with a motor and gear system to take on heavy-duty jobs, you’ll get reliable performance to safely get out of just about any tough situation.

What We Liked

With a rated line pull of 9,500 pounds, a three-stage planetary gear system, and a 6.6 horsepower amphibious motor, this winch provides plenty of power. The cable is 94 feet long with a 5/16-inch diameter. For safety, the solenoid is 500 amps, and it’s waterproof. And, to keep you a safe distance while operating the winch, a 12-foot remote switch is included. The unit carries a lifetime mechanical warranty and a five-year electrical warranty. Each winch is vehicle specific. Order Online.

Best Compact ATV Winch

Champion 3000-lb. ATV/UTV Winch Kit

Peace of Mind

Take your ATV off-road with the confidence of having an easy, efficient solution to get out of trouble anywhere. Control is at your fingertips with this rugged, compact helper.

What We Liked

The Champion winch kit comes ready to go to work for you. You get 49 feet of super-duty aircraft cable, a mounting channel, a roller fairlead, and a remote control. The 1.3 horsepower (12 volts) magnet motor will pull up to 3,000 pounds, ensuring you’re never stuck for long. For added safety and convenience, the remote control is mounted to the handlebars and has dynamic braking of the winch drum. This unit is compact and lightweight with the power you need. To sweeten the deal, it’s backed with a two-year limited warranty and free lifetime technical support. Buy Now.

Best Quality ATV Winch

Superwinch 1135220 Terra 35

Great Quality Choice

When choosing an ATV winch, look at the details. Offering high-quality features and materials, there’s no doubt that safety, durability, strength, and convenience are found in the details of this winch.

What We Liked

The high-efficiency, 1.6 horsepower motor is rated at 3,500 pounds and has mechanical holding along with a dynamic brake. When manual spooling is needed, the ergonomic cam action free-spooling clutch has you covered. Everything you need to easily and safely use the winch, like a ten-foot extension cable, is included in the box. You get 50 feet of 13/64-inch steel wire rope and steel planetary gearing. On top of that, the circuit breaker and weather-proofing details protect you and the solenoid. The four-bolt mount kit pattern makes it compatible with just about any ATV, and the winch comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Purchase Yours Here.

