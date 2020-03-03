Top Adult Life Jackets
Best Mobility
ONYX MoveVent Dynamic Paddle Sports Life Vest
Paddle All Day. Enjoy excellent mobility in this lightweight, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket - whether you’re kayaking, canoeing, or stand up paddleboarding.
What We Liked
This comfortable and durable life jacket conforms to your body and stays in place no matter how long you spend on the water. With front and back ventilation panels, you’ll stay cool on even the hottest summer days. We appreciated the flexibility of this vest, as it allowed for optimal movement in varying water activities. Buy Today on Amazon.
Most Comfortable
Stearns Adult Classic Series Vest
Comfortable and Long-Lasting. You’ll be comfortable on the water for hours in this all-purpose polyester life jacket with three adjustable chest belts.
What We Liked
This U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket comes in red or blue and is available in two sizes: adult universal or adult oversized. Whether your day on the water involves tubing, swimming, or simply relaxing, you can count on this jacket to last year after year. Shop Today.
Lightest Vest
O'Neill Men's Superlite USCG Life Vest
Minimal Bulk for Men. This high-quality vest will fit you as well as it will protect you.
What We Liked
With four safety buckle closures and a strong polyester exterior shell, this life jacket is perfect for a full day of waterskiing, tubing, or swimming. It’s available in four color combinations, so you can choose one that can even match your boat! It comes in several sizes so you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your body type (check out manufacturer's suggestions on fit). Available on Amazon.
Most Durable for Women
O'Brien Women's Impulse Neo Life Vest
Secure and Comfy. This neo-style life jacket stretches with the curves of your body and provides a perfectly snug fit.
What We Liked
This vest features a zip closure, two adjustable security belts, and hinges on the front and back. You can spend endless hours safely on the water. Plus, O’Brien’s exclusive BioLite outer material is environmentally-friendly, lightweight, and breathable for faster drying. Buy Now on Amazon.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.