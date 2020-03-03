Top Adult Life Jackets

To truly have a fun-filled day on the water, you need a comfortable life jacket that perfectly suits your favorite activities. Whether you’re wakeboarding behind a speedboat, paddling on a river, or simply enjoying the view from a pontoon boat, your life jacket should provide the mobility you need while keeping you safe. If you’re not sure how to choose, check out some of our favorite life jackets on the market, and start planning your next adventure.
Best Mobility

ONYX MoveVent Dynamic Paddle Sports Life Vest

ONYX MoveVent Dynamic Paddle Sports Life Vest

ONYX MoveVent Dynamic Paddle Sports Life Vest

Paddle All Day. Enjoy excellent mobility in this lightweight, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket - whether you’re kayaking, canoeing, or stand up paddleboarding.

What We Liked

This comfortable and durable life jacket conforms to your body and stays in place no matter how long you spend on the water. With front and back ventilation panels, you’ll stay cool on even the hottest summer days. We appreciated the flexibility of this vest, as it allowed for optimal movement in varying water activities.  Buy Today on Amazon.

Most Comfortable

Stearns Adult Classic Series Vest

Stearns Adult Classic Series Vest

Stearns Adult Classic Series Vest

Comfortable and Long-Lasting. You’ll be comfortable on the water for hours in this all-purpose polyester life jacket with three adjustable chest belts.

What We Liked

This U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket comes in red or blue and is available in two sizes: adult universal or adult oversized. Whether your day on the water involves tubing, swimming, or simply relaxing, you can count on this jacket to last year after year. Shop Today.

Lightest Vest

O'Neill Men's Superlite USCG Life Vest

O'Neill Men's Superlite USCG Life Vest

O'Neill Men's Superlite USCG Life Vest

Minimal Bulk for Men. This high-quality vest will fit you as well as it will protect you.

What We Liked 

With four safety buckle closures and a strong polyester exterior shell, this life jacket is perfect for a full day of waterskiing, tubing, or swimming. It’s available in four color combinations, so you can choose one that can even match your boat! It comes in several sizes so you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your body type (check out manufacturer's suggestions on fit).  Available on Amazon.

Most Durable for Women

O'Brien Women's Impulse Neo Life Vest

O'Brien Women's Impulse Neo Life Vest

O'Brien Women's Impulse Neo Life Vest

Secure and Comfy. This neo-style life jacket stretches with the curves of your body and provides a perfectly snug fit.

What We Liked

This vest features a zip closure, two adjustable security belts, and hinges on the front and back. You can spend endless hours safely on the water. Plus, O’Brien’s exclusive BioLite outer material is environmentally-friendly, lightweight, and breathable for faster drying.  Buy Now on Amazon.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

