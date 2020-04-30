The Top Saltwater Reels

Saltwater fishing comes with many challenges not found in freshwater. Great depths put a heavy strain on equipment, while salt tries its best to corrode everything it comes in contact with. You put a lot of time and effort into your adventures, make sure you have equipment that will stand up to the test. We found four saltwater reels to do just that. Whether you’re casting or trolling, you’ll find one of our top picks is right for you.
Performance Leader

Penn Battle II Spinning Fishing Reel

Conqueror of the Sea. The Penn Battle II has a full metal body, side plate, and rotor. Combined with its beefy aluminum bail wire, and powerful HT 100 carbon fiber drag system you get smooth durability. Land the big one every time with this fantastic ocean powerhouse!

What We Liked

The five sealed stainless steel ball bearings, an instant anti-reverse bearing, and a heavy-lifter of a drag system deliver to create amazing fast retrieval that is buttery smooth. The Superline spool doesn’t need backing, has line capacity markings at 1/3, 2/3, and full, and is braid-ready. The Penn Battle II is true quality workmanship delivered from Penn. Order It Here.

Top Design

Piscifun Torrent Baitcasting Reel

Extra Touches. Piscifun is out to capture the market and they’re doing it by design. The Torrent features Japanese Hami cut 3604 brass gears for a whisper-quiet and lightning-quick retrieval. They want you to keep your baitcaster a long time, so they added in a side plate oil port and made the thumb bar with aluminum instead of plastic.

What We Liked

The versatility of this low-profile design has a gear ratio of 7:1:1, so it’s easy to hit those tough hiding spots and then quickly reel them in. It’s powerful, thanks to the advanced 4-washer fiber drag and double-wind shafts. The brake is dependable and the 0-10 magnetic dial-in setting eliminates backlash. To top it all off, they made the crank handle longer than others to give a more controlled feeling. Buy It Now.

Top Value

KastKing Rover Round Baitcasting Reel

Bring in the Big Ones. The Rover comes equipped with a first-rate carbon fiber drag system and its “Cymbal Washer” system for 30Lbs of smooth drag. Troll, bottom fish or cast with confidence. The non-slip EVA grips, an audible line out clicker alarm, and easy access thumb bar spool release, makes hauling in the monsters of the deep a breeze.

What We Liked

The versatility and sturdy construction of the Rover delivers seasons of fishing success. The side plates are thick and the Rover is built tough with precision-cut brass gears. There’s an all-alloy flawless level wind, an industry-first stainless steel worm gear, a patented metal idle gear, and a stainless steel shaft, all working together to fight corrosion and last longer. Purchase Yours Today.

Editor’s Choice

Daiwa BG8000 BG Saltwater Spinning Reel

Taking You Further. Giving you more line for greater opportunities. Get out there with over 400 yards of 80Lb test J-braid that allows you to cast like a pro. The retrieval is slick and the waterproof drag system is satiny. Fight the fish, not your equipment, with a reel as tough as a Sherman tank.

What We Liked

Daiwa builds on solid manufacturing with premium materials, engineered to deliver a lifetime of slick performance. The screw-in handle eliminates play between the main gear and the handle arm to give you confidence and control when reeling in. The BG has an anodized aluminum CNC-machined body and cover, providing greater strength and internal part stability while resisting corrosion and scratches. Daiwa’s put in their biggest gear system yet to increase contact between the gear and teeth. That means you get smoother, longer gear life along with more power and increased torque. The unique design of the Air Rotor cuts weight while evenly dispersing stress for supreme strength. Tough. Light. Polished. Perfected. The BG Series covers you across the spectrum of ultralight freshwater actions to heavy big-game saltwater models. Order Online.

