The Best Women’s Insulated Jackets

Having a reliable insulated jacket means we can keep enjoying our hikes, climbs, and adventures no matter what Mother Nature throws at us—rather than being miserable in the cold, or hiding inside until spring comes. So, we’ve pulled together a few of the best women’s jackets out there to help you find the right one. Whether you’re looking to optimize for cost, water resistance, versatility, or mobility, you’ll be able to find the best fit for you among these trusted picks.

Best Overall Jacket

The North Face Women's Resolve

Warm and Waterproof. With impressive waterproofing and insulation, The North Face Resolve can keep you warm and dry, while staying breathable for long hikes.

What We Liked:

The North Face Resolve is a dependable choice for adventuring in cold, wet conditions, as its insulation offers warmth without bulkiness, and its breathability allows for comfortable movement throughout those long adventures. If you’re looking for warmth and weather protection in a compact design, this jacket is a premium pick. Buy it here.

Most Versatile

Jack Wolfskin Women's Norrland 3-in-1

Adaptable for Multiple Conditions. Featuring an outer shell with a removable inner fleece, the Jack Wolfskin Norrland can be worn in three ways, making it the most versatile choice here.

What We Liked:

The Jack Wolfskin Norrland offers similar warmth and protection to The North Face Resolve, but in a very different design. By featuring a waterproof shell with a removable inner fleece jacket, the Norrland can adjust to fit a range of conditions—perfect for those unpredictable days when the weather bounces from winter to spring and back again. Get it here.

Best Value

Little Donkey Andy Women's Insulated Jacket

Lightweight with Great Mobility. At around $30, the Little Donkey Andy Women’s Insulated Jacket is the most lightweight, movement-friendly, and affordable option on this list.

What We Liked:

When you want to be warm but move freely and not break the bank, this Little Donkey Andy jacket is a comfortable, budget-wise selection. It’s not waterproof like the others here, but it’s a fraction of the cost. Small and lightweight enough to fit under a shell without feeling restricted, this jacket is best for cold-weather adventures that require lots of movement. Buy it today.