For hiking in wet conditions or boating trips, wearing waterproof socks is a great way to keep your feet dry and comfortable throughout the day. The best waterproof socks are still breathable and soft, and offer good cushion for walking. When buying a pair, consider the weight, height, and feel of the material.

Best Coverage

SEALSKINZ Unisex Waterproof Cold Weather Knee Length Sock

High and protective. This knee-length sock seals out water and keeps your legs dry.

What We Liked

The height of this sock will make sure your legs stay dry even in the wettest conditions. Its merino lining provides both warmth and moisture-wicking, as well as a soft feel for your feet and legs. Flat toe seams mean they won’t rub against your feet as you walk. Order Online.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Colorful

Randy Sun Waterproof Socks

Playful and functional. Fun prints make these waterproof socks look as good as they feel.

What We Liked

Who says staying dry has to be boring? The eye-catching designs on these socks add a touch of whimsy, but they still perform at a high level. The nylon/polyester/elastane fabric will wick sweat quickly and dry fast, and targeted cushioning at the heel and midfoot add an extra level of plushness. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Comfortable

Worn Waterproof Hybrid Socks

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Soft and breathable. Merino wool and smart stitching will keep your feet happy during long days outdoors.

What We Liked

Merino wool is known for its softness and temperature-regulation properties, and that holds true for the material used in these socks. Their merino will wick away sweat, which helps prevents overheating and blisters, and the exterior material will keep your feet dry. Stitched-in support along the arch is useful when you’re carrying heavy loads or walking through unstable terrain. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.