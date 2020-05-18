The Best Waterproof Socks
Best Coverage
SEALSKINZ Unisex Waterproof Cold Weather Knee Length Sock
High and protective. This knee-length sock seals out water and keeps your legs dry.
What We Liked
The height of this sock will make sure your legs stay dry even in the wettest conditions. Its merino lining provides both warmth and moisture-wicking, as well as a soft feel for your feet and legs. Flat toe seams mean they won’t rub against your feet as you walk. Order Online.
Most Colorful
Randy Sun Waterproof Socks
Playful and functional. Fun prints make these waterproof socks look as good as they feel.
What We Liked
Who says staying dry has to be boring? The eye-catching designs on these socks add a touch of whimsy, but they still perform at a high level. The nylon/polyester/elastane fabric will wick sweat quickly and dry fast, and targeted cushioning at the heel and midfoot add an extra level of plushness. Purchase Yours Today.
Most Comfortable
Worn Waterproof Hybrid Socks
Soft and breathable. Merino wool and smart stitching will keep your feet happy during long days outdoors.
What We Liked
Merino wool is known for its softness and temperature-regulation properties, and that holds true for the material used in these socks. Their merino will wick away sweat, which helps prevents overheating and blisters, and the exterior material will keep your feet dry. Stitched-in support along the arch is useful when you’re carrying heavy loads or walking through unstable terrain. Buy Now.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.