The Best Waterproof Socks

For hiking in wet conditions or boating trips, wearing waterproof socks is a great way to keep your feet dry and comfortable throughout the day. The best waterproof socks are still breathable and soft, and offer good cushion for walking. When buying a pair, consider the weight, height, and feel of the material.
Author:
Publish date:

Best Coverage

SEALSKINZ Unisex Waterproof Cold Weather Knee Length Sock

SEALSKINZ Unisex Waterproof Cold Weather Knee Length Sock

SEALSKINZ Unisex Waterproof Cold Weather Knee Length Sock

High and protective. This knee-length sock seals out water and keeps your legs dry.

What We Liked

The height of this sock will make sure your legs stay dry even in the wettest conditions. Its merino lining provides both warmth and moisture-wicking, as well as a soft feel for your feet and legs. Flat toe seams mean they won’t rub against your feet as you walk. Order Online.

Most Colorful

Randy Sun Waterproof Socks 

Randy Sun Waterproof Socks

Randy Sun Waterproof Socks

Playful and functional. Fun prints make these waterproof socks look as good as they feel.

What We Liked

Who says staying dry has to be boring? The eye-catching designs on these socks add a touch of whimsy, but they still perform at a high level. The nylon/polyester/elastane fabric will wick sweat quickly and dry fast, and targeted cushioning at the heel and midfoot add an extra level of plushness. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Comfortable

Worn Waterproof Hybrid Socks 

Worn Waterproof Hybrid Socks

Worn Waterproof Hybrid Socks

Soft and breathable. Merino wool and smart stitching will keep your feet happy during long days outdoors.

What We Liked

Merino wool is known for its softness and temperature-regulation properties, and that holds true for the material used in these socks. Their merino will wick away sweat, which helps prevents overheating and blisters, and the exterior material will keep your feet dry. Stitched-in support along the arch is useful when you’re carrying heavy loads or walking through unstable terrain. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2020-05-18 at 4.01.13 PM
OSP

The Best Jungle Boots

For rugged terrain, you’ll want a boot to match. Jungle boots offer superb protection, support, and durability, so you can use them on rough trips for years on end.

81BaoXFpKCL._UX679_
OSP

The Best Waterproof Duffel Bags

We’ve searched through many types and styles of waterproof duffle bags, and narrowed it down to four so you can spend less time searching and more time getting away.

BP-00409 OSP-001413 camping cot
OSP

The Best Camping Cots

Sleeping in a tent doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort. For car-camping trips, either solo or with your family, a cot can go a long way towards a good night’s rest.

#3
OSP

Best Moisture-Wicking T-Shirts for Women

Whether you’re in the gym, on the trail, or walking around town, wearing a shirt that will keep you dry and cool is a must. Moisture-wicking shirts are no longer the techy-looking apparel of the past though, and now often look as good as they feel. When buying a moisture-wicking shirt, consider its fit, stretchiness, and breathability.

61XGNqoQEFL._AC_SL1100_
OSP

The Best Tactical Survival Knives

Carrying a dependable knife is a no-brainer. No matter what outdoor activity you choose—whether it be camping, hunting, boating, or other adventures—having a useful tool in your pocket or pack can save you a lot of trouble.

BP-00353 OSP-000889 Compression Socks
OSP

Best Compression Socks for Active People

With slight compression around the foot and ankle you can improve blood flow through the legs, reduce the buildup of lactic acid which causes soreness, and reduce pain from foot ailments over time. We recommended adding compression socks to your workout regimen to improve performance and smash PRs.

91C2vTTPGHL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Mountain Biking Shoes

One of the most important products in any mountain biking is your shoes: They’ll keep you comfortable on your ride and provide power transfer for steep sections, as well as make sure your feet are protected.

#4
OSP

Best Waterproof Hiking Shoes for Men

Treat your feet to a ride that’s comfortable as well as dry with these lightweight, low-top waterproof hiking shoes. Pay more for trail-tested hiking tech from trusted outdoor brands including Merrell and Columbia Sportswear. Beyond budget considerations, other features to factor include style, fit, comfort, and performance on the trail.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER