The Best Waterproof Rain Pants

Getting wet is an easy way to ruin any day in the outdoors. That’s where rain pants come in: They keep your legs dry while still remaining breathable enough for hiking and other aerobic activities. When choosing a pair of rain pants, make sure to consider fit, waterproofing, breathability, and packability.

Best all-around

Columbia Women's Storm Surge Waterproof Rain Pant

Durable and dependable. The Storm Surge leverages Columbia’s Omni-Tech system and sturdy material to create a pant that’s waterproof, breathable, and tough.

What We Liked

The air-permeable Omni-Tech construction keeps your legs dry while still allowing airflow. A nylon face fabric means you can scrape these pants on shrubs and rocks while you hike without worrying about the material ripping. The interior mesh lining grants a touch of warmth on cold days, while the adjustable leg openings allow these pants to fit over boots. Order Online.

Most breathable

Berghaus Women's Deluge Waterproof Rain Over Pants

Airy and easy to put on. The enormous zippers down the sides of these pants make them easy to put on, take off, and air out if you get hot.

What We Liked

While the Hydroshell fabric is great at keeping water out while also letting air escape, what puts the breathability over the top for these pants is their three-quarter-length zipper down the side. It allows for easy venting in warm weather, and also lets wearers put the pants on quickly over boots when the rain starts. An elastic adjustable waist makes dialing in fit simple as well. Purchase Yours Today.

Best features

Acme Projects Rain Pants

Simple and useful. The addition of pockets makes these rain pants stand out.

What We Liked

Two hand pockets may not sound like much, but they’re rarely found in rain pants. Being able to hide your hands from the rain as well as store small items is a great benefit, though, which is why these rain pants are a good buy. The drawcord waist also guarantees a good fit. Get It Here.

Best value

Mountain Warehouse Pakka Men’s Waterproof Rain Pants

Low-cost and functional. At less than $20, these waterproof pants are a great deal.

What We Liked

Just because these rain pants won’t break the bank doesn’t mean they won’t keep you dry. Waterproof fabric and taped seams will ensure that your legs won’t get wet, but these pants are moderately breathable as well. The nylon face fabric is durable, so you won’t have to baby them. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.