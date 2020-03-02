The Best Velcro Tape

Packing up the car or camper and heading on a road trip?  Setting up a camp or just organizing your house or garage?  Do you have kids that get into everything? Need help staying organized in your office or dorm room? You should look into Velcro tape for convenience and durability. It can keep your gear from flying around your car, secure a tent, tool, or cell phone, and even help you hang picture frames and keep track of remote controls. Read on, and we’ll reveal our picks for the best Velcro tape available.
Best for Light Items

Strenco 1 Inch Self Adhesive Hook and Loop

Works for remotes. This Strenco comes with five yards of Velcro tape that is an inch wide.

What We Liked

If you have a lot of lightweight items that need to be hung or stuck to the wall, coffee table, or bed headboard, then this product is for you. This Velcro tape made is perfect for keeping the remote in one spot or away from young children. You can also use it for posting photo prints around the dorm room or for hanging light, sheer material at a wedding venue.  Buy Today on Amazon.

Easiest to Use

VELCRO Brand - Permanent Adhesive Tape

Simple and Quick. This no-hassle tape comes in a five-foot roll that'll stick anywhere.

What We Liked

his Velcro tape is made by the original Velcro brand, and the product is a staple in our testers’ households now. There is no mess when using this product, and it takes very little time to cut, press, and set. Get your décor, utility, or organizational jobs done with no worries.  Buy Now.

Most Durable

Denser 1 Inch Hook and Loop Tape

Great for Heavier Items.  This pick has a super-strong lock and comes in a 5.5-yard roll to tackle all your jobs.

What We Liked

This Velcro tape offers an industrial-strength hold for most items that need to be hung or held together. Whether it’s picture frames or jumbo remotes, you can get the job done thanks to Denser Velcro tape. Keep this product in mind the next time you need a simple way to secure larger, heavier items that need extra support.  Available at Amazon.

Best for Crafters

Darice Hook and Loop Strips

For Smaller Items and Craft Projects. This tape comes on a 15-foot roll that’s three-quarters wide.

What We Liked

If you like doing craft projects or have small items that need a secure place, then this Velcro tape is what you need. Your crafting kits and toolboxes require this essential! Keep track of desk calendars, and design bulletin boards or scrapbook pages in a jiffy. Great for teachers, daycare centers, florists, and so many others! Shop Today.

