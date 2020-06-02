The Best Thermal Blankets
Best all-around
Swiss Safe Emergency Mylar Thermal Blankets
Light and protective
This blanket conserves heat and comes in multiple color options for increased visibility.
What We Liked
Thanks to mylar material, this blanket will insulated you and keep you warm. It's available in colors like gold, orange, and red, which are more visible to searchers and rescuers if necessary. The blanket can cover two people, but comes in an easily stowable package.
Most packable
Primacare HB-10 Emergency Foil Mylar Thermal Blanket
Compact and dependable
This blanket comes in a thin package, but expands to a size that’s versatile and offers good coverage.
What We Liked
This blanket it easy to store, and fits easily into a pack or a car's glove box. However, once you take it out of the package it serves well as a warm, waterproof covering or cover from the sun. You can also use it as a ground covering.
Warmest
Arcturus Heavy Duty Survival Blanket
Rugged and weighty
Plenty color options give this survival blanket utility in many environments and situations.
What We Liked
With two layers of polypropylene, this blanket is thicker than the usual emergency blanket. It's more durable because of that, and a touch warmer as well. Bright color options make it visible to rescuers.
