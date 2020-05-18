Carrying a dependable knife is a no-brainer. No matter what outdoor activity you choose—whether it be camping, hunting, boating, or other adventures—having a useful tool in your pocket or pack can save you a lot of trouble. The best tactical survival knives are sharp, versatile, and offer helpful accessories, all the while remaining portable enough to take anywhere.

Best Value

Grand Way 6681 Spring Assisted Knife

Bang for your buck. For less than $20, this knife offers a sharp, durable blade and a simple opening system.

What We Liked

Buying a good knife doesn’t have to mean spending a ton of money. The 6681 has a 3.42-inch stainless steel blade that is useful for cutting through a variety of materials, and its sleek black finish is aesthetically pleasing. The knife’s spring-assisted opening mechanism also provides a safe, easy way to deploy the blade. Order Online.

Most Versatile

BlizeTec Survival Knife

Accessories galore. A host of unique features makes this knife useful in lots of situations.

What We Liked

The world is full of surprises, but you’ll be ready for them with this knife. It boasts a firestarter, flashlight, window-breaker, and seatbelt cutter, all integrated into the handle. The serrated blade is also ideal for making cuts in a variety of materials, and the liner lock keeps the blade rigid for safety while you use it. Purchase Yours Today.

Best Blade

Mossy Oak Survival Knife

Bigger is better. This knife’s enormous, sturdy blade is ready for the toughest jobs.

What We Liked

With a full-tang, 10-inch steel blade, this knife can cut through just about anything. Serrations on one edge are ideal for sawing, and the other side’s smooth edges stays sharp over many uses. This knife also contains a firestarter and a sharpening tool. Get It Here.

Lightest

Grand Way 6772 Pocket Knife

Compact and handy. This knife folds down to just over four inches long and weights only 4.2 ounces, so you’ll barely notice it in your pocket.

What We Liked

Can’t decide on whether or not to bring a knife on your trip? The 6772 makes the decision easy. It’s extremely light and compact, but still has a sharp stainless steel blade and a dependable liner lock. A magnesium firestarter and a whistle built into the handle are bonuses for an already attractive product. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.