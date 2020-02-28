The Best Solar Power Bank

Having a solar power bank can really come in handy for traveling, recreation, or emergency situations. There’s nothing worse than needing to send out a text or make a phone call only to find your phone dead. With these solar powered power banks, you never have to worry about keeping your phone alive. Feel safer heading into the wilderness or on a cross-country road trip knowing you can send an SOS or “I love you” whenever the need may arise. Here is a round-up of some of our favorite solar power banks on the market.

Best For Emergency Charging

Aonidi Solar Power Bank

Easy to Use Power Bank. A high capacity solar power charger with 26,800mAh of stored power. Perfect for camping or emergency situations.

What We Liked:

The amount of stored power in this solar bank is great. It can charge an iPhone7 up to 13 times without needing to be recharged itself. The perfect tool for backpacking or cross-country traveling when power may be limited. Get it here.

Best Wireless Charging

Fojojo Solar Power Bank

Wireless Charging Power Bank. A 10,000mAh wireless charging solar power bank that’s built to be rugged and tough.

What We Liked:

This solar power bank is tough and meant to be used in the outdoors. Built from high-quality ABS and PC material, it has an IPX4 waterproof rating. This means it is splash proof, shock proof, dust proof, and won’t fail you in the wild. With a smaller power supply than some other power banks out there, you can get about four charges on an iPhone 8. Buy it here.

Best For Camping

Xiyihoo Solar Power Bank

High-Powered Backup Battery. A high capacity solar power bank with built-in waterproof case and LED flashlight.

What We Liked:

The 26,800mAh stored power is a good amount of energy for emergency or recreational activities. With a built-in flashlight and lamp, it’s perfect for using around a campsite or signaling in an emergency situation. This power bank has an IPX6 waterproof rating, meaning you don’t have to worry about using it when out in the elements. Get it now.

