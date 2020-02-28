The Best Solar Power Bank

Having a solar power bank can really come in handy for traveling, recreation, or emergency situations. There’s nothing worse than needing to send out a text or make a phone call only to find your phone dead. With these solar powered power banks, you never have to worry about keeping your phone alive. Feel safer heading into the wilderness or on a cross-country road trip knowing you can send an SOS or “I love you” whenever the need may arise. Here is a round-up of some of our favorite solar power banks on the market.
Author:
Publish date:

Best For Emergency Charging

Aonidi Solar Power Bank

Aonidi Solar Power Bank

Aonidi Solar Power Bank

Easy to Use Power Bank. A high capacity solar power charger with 26,800mAh of stored power. Perfect for camping or emergency situations.

What We Liked: 

The amount of stored power in this solar bank is great. It can charge an iPhone7 up to 13 times without needing to be recharged itself. The perfect tool for backpacking or cross-country traveling when power may be limited. Get it here.

Best Wireless Charging

Fojojo Solar Power Bank

Fojojo Solar Power Bank

Fojojo Solar Power Bank

Wireless Charging Power Bank. A 10,000mAh wireless charging solar power bank that’s built to be rugged and tough.

What We Liked: 

This solar power bank is tough and meant to be used in the outdoors. Built from high-quality ABS and PC material, it has an IPX4 waterproof rating. This means it is splash proof, shock proof, dust proof, and won’t fail you in the wild. With a smaller power supply than some other power banks out there, you can get about four charges on an iPhone 8. Buy it here.

Best For Camping

Xiyihoo Solar Power Bank

Xiyihoo Solar Power Bank

Xiyihoo Solar Power Bank

High-Powered Backup Battery. A high capacity solar power bank with built-in waterproof case and LED flashlight.

What We Liked:

The 26,800mAh stored power is a good amount of energy for emergency or recreational activities. With a built-in flashlight and lamp, it’s perfect for using around a campsite or signaling in an emergency situation. This power bank has an IPX6 waterproof rating, meaning you don’t have to worry about using it when out in the elements. Get it now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

1
OSP

The Best 2000W Inverters

Having power for your electronics can be super important, especially when venturing away from home. Power inverters are one of the best ways for charging, because all you need is a car battery.

1
OSP

Best Solar Chargers

By using solar panels, light energy is converted to electricity that can be used to charge and power electronic devices.

1
OSP

The Best Garmin GPS

Beyond a GPS’s life saving and navigation abilities, its just cool to have a whole bunch of data at your fingertips.

1
OSP

Best Bivy

Whether you are searching for a fully enclosed bivy tent, or a full-sized three season tent, we’d like to mention some of our favorite picks.

1
OSP

The Best Portable Generator

When the power goes out at home or you’re miles from anywhere on an outdoor adventure, you just can’t beat the convenience and utility of a compact portable generator.

1
OSP

The Best Portable Toilets

Going to the bathroom in the woods can be challenging and in crowded areas unpractical, that's when a portable toilet can be a great solution.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER