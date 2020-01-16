The Best Smartwatches for Backpacking

Smartwatches can make your outdoor adventures smooth by tracking your location with GPS or even helping you improve your health by monitoring your heart rate. Whether you’re training for your first triathlon, an avid mountaineer, or looking for a smartwatch to track your adventures, you’ll need a smartwatch that offers the features you need. Today’s smartwatches offer stylish design, improved battery life and more features than ever before. We’ve found 3 different sport smartwatches that look great, guide you, and track your progress.

Honorable Mention

SUUNTO Spartan Sport Wrist

Quality Wrist Watch. The SUUNTO Spartan Sport Wrist claims to be your ideal training partner for outdoor sports. With its quality GPS navigation abilities, we found this accurate.

What We Liked:

We liked the GPS navigation of the SUUNTO Spartan Wristwatch, at just 2.5 ounces, this watch is so light you’ll hardly notice it on you. The color and appearance of the touch screen look great, and with 100m water resistance, it’s perfect for outdoor sports in inclement weather. The touchscreen was easy to use and the heart rate estimator lets you monitor your energy output, this watch also monitors sleep, so you can be sure you are resting well. Get it here.

Editor’s second pick

Garmin Epix

Good for Maps. The Garmin epix boasts of its vivid, detailed maps, and considering its 1.4-inch high resolution screen, we have to agree.

What We Liked:

The Garmin epix wristwatch has a big screen, which makes it ideal for those with larger hands. The touch screen is intuitive, and it’s unique design makes it stand out from its competitors. It’s lightweight configuration makes it comfortable to wear for long hours. The 8GB of internal memory is perfect storing maps and lets this watch can operate as a turn-by-turn navigation system. The watch will beep and buzz when you’re supposed to make a turn, so you can rest assured knowing you’ll always be on track and won’t get lost. Buy it today.

Best All-Around

SUUNTO Ambit3

Solid GPS Watch. This watch, which claims to be great at tracking your progress, gives you accurate results of everything you’ve done during your workout.

What We Liked:

At first glance, the SUUNTO Ambit3 wrist watch looks great and you’ll definitely be complimented on its appearance. But not only does this watch look good, it performs. This watch tracks your total vertical gain by day-to-day ascents, which makes it perfect for athletes looking to measure their progress. You can plan your training ahead of time with the Suunto Movescount App and let the vibration alerts guide you throughout your workout. Buy it today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.