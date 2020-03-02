The Best Sewing Awl Kits
Best Small Kit
Speedy Stitcher Sewing Awl
Simple and Convenient. This Speedy Stitcher set comes with one sewing awl, one curved needle, one straight needle, and 30 yards of waxed polyester thread—everything you’ll need for repairs in a convenient set that can easily slip into your backpack or toolbox.
What We Liked
At under $20, this small sewing awl kit from Speedy Stitcher stands out as a compact and convenient kit that can keep you prepared for those pesky outdoor repair needs.
Best Overall Kit
Sewing Awl Kit by Speedy Stitcher
Comprehensive Set. Featuring a sewing awl, four needles, a bobbin wound with 14-yards of waxed coarse thread, a 180-yard tube of additional thread, and a useful instruction guide, this kit from Speedy Stitcher boasts the most comprehensive set of pieces on our list.
What We Liked
If you want a well-stocked kit that will keep you prepared for the many repairs that the backcountry might throw your way, this comprehensive sewing awl kit from Speedy Stitcher is a stellar choice.
Most Affordable
BIGTEDDY Sewing Awl Hand Stitcher Kit
Budget-Friendly Tool. Boasting two hook needles, two straight needles, and one copper awl for under $9, this BigTeddy set stands out as the most affordable option on our list.
What We Liked
If you're looking for a basic sewing awl kit at a budget-friendly price, this four-needle set from BigTeddy is a great pick. This affordable set also comes with a small box for easier storage and transport.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.