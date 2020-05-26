The Best Running Gloves

Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean you have to stop running. With the right running gloves, you can exercise outside and keep your hands warm at the same time. When choosing a running glove, consider its features, material, and touchscreen ability.

Best overall

Prodigen Outdoor Winter Gloves

Warm and protective.

These thick gloves will keep your hands cozy and shield them from wind, rain, and snow.

With their waterproof and windproof material, these gloves are a force field against the elements for your hands. Zippers at the wrist make putting them on and taking them off quick and easy. A silicone grip on the palm and touchscreen-compatible fingers mean you can interact with other objects and electronics as you normally would as well. Order Online.

Most comfortable

Aegend Lightweight Running Gloves

Form-fitting yet stretchy.

A high spandex content makes these gloves conform to your hands for a perfect fit.

These gloves’ 88% spandex, 12% polyester fabric will never feel loose on your hands, and has more than enough stretch to stay secure through your run. The material also wicks sweat away and dries quickly. The thumb and index fingers have tips that allow you to use touchscreens on electronic devices. Purchase Yours Today.

Longest-lasting

New Balance Lightweight Touchscreen Warm Running Gloves

Odor-fighting and soft.

A treatment that resists smells means you don’t have to wash these gloves as often, which will preserve their durability.

These gloves won’t attract odors that others will, thanks to anti-stink tech that keeps them fresh between washes. The fleece material will keep your hands warm in the cold but will also promote air flow and wick sweat. Names of New York’s five boroughs on the fingertips is a stylish touch. Get It Here.

Most versatile

LANYI Running Sports Gloves

Multifunctional and dependable.

These not-too-thick, not-too-thin gloves work in a variety of temperatures and for multiple activities.

These gloves are warm enough for use in cold weather, but thin and airy enough to use as liners in ski gloves or in warmer conditions. The touchscreen compatibility on the index finger and thumb let you use a GPS while hiking or your phone while out for a run. Three colorways let you choose the design that you think looks best. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.