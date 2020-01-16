The Best Runners and Slings
Best Value
Black Diamond Dynex Sewn Runners
Tough and Versatile. Black Diamond runners are strong and durable and will withstand years of use.
What We Liked:
The Black Diamond Dynex sewn runner is made of cotton, which makes it less abrasive for climbers. At just 10mm wide, this runner is lightweight and versatile, which makes it easy to store away neatly. And despite its size, it’s incredibly sturdy and has a load rate of 22kN. This runner works well as an anchor, letting you climb with confidence knowing that you are secure. Get it here.
Editor’s Choice
GM CLIMBING Nylon Sling Runner
Excellent Quality Sling. GM boasts of its high quality runner with a breaking strength of 4840lb, we found this to be accurate.
What We Liked:
The GM Climbing Nylon Sling Runner is a nicely sewn web strap at an affordable price. The orange color is eye-catching and makes it easily distinguishable among your other gear. Its low cost makes it a popular piece of equipment for multiple activities. whether that’s rock climbing, hiking, rappelling or even sailing, GM’s nylon sling runner is a great product to have with you. Get it today.
Honorable Mention
Wellsem Nylon Runner
Excellent Product. Wellsem claims that their runners are extremely durable, and considering how this product has a multitude of uses, we agree with that statement.
What We Liked:
With a load capacity of 23kN, Wellsem nylon sling runners are the strong and can be applied to many different sports and uses. They’re a very versatile product, we’ve seen them used to extend anchor points, tie off on chickenheads, and used to secure a child’s swing. Available in 5 different lengths, there’s a Wellsem runner available to accommodate your needs. Buy it today.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.