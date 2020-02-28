The Best Rugged Laptops

If you’re taking your computer with you on adventures, you need a rugged laptop that can withstand the harsh and unpredictable conditions you subject it to. Rugged laptops are specifically designed to endure drops, temperature changes, and even water—so you can keep cruising through your work no matter what nature throws your way. There are lots of options and features to sift through when choosing a new laptop, so we’ve pulled together three great options to get you started. To find the best choice for you, start by considering the laptop’s size, weight, memory, battery life, durability, and price.

Most Affordable

ASUS Chromebook C202SA-YS02 11.6"

Lightweight and Budget-Friendly. Weighing just 2.65 pounds and featuring reinforced rubber guards and a spill-resistant keyboard, this lightweight ASUS Chromebook offers rugged performance at the most affordable price here.

What We Liked:

With the 16GB option at under $190, this 11.6-inch ASUS Chromebook promises to withstand drops from up to 3.9 feet thanks to its rugged construction—making it a great option for the budget-conscious. Get it here.

Best Value

Dell Latitude 14 Rugged Extreme 7404 14-Inch Laptop (Renewed)

Durable Touch Screen. Boasting a 14-inch display and 8GB RAM, this rugged laptop from Dell offers a uniquely great value, as it’s an Amazon Renewed product, meaning it’s pre-owned and refurbished to work like new.

What We Liked:

With all of its entry points sealed by compression gaskets and featuring a design that’s certified for IP-65 protection from liquid, sand, and dust, this Dell Latitude Rugged Extreme Laptop brings impressive durability at a great deal. It's available here.

Most Customizable

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55

Powerful and Long-Lasting. Boasting up to 40 hours of battery life and designed to withstand vibration, sand, dust, extreme temperatures, humidity, and more, this Panasonic Toughbook offers powerful performance in a rugged design that can be personally customized.

What We Liked:

With its spill-resistant keyboard and magnesium alloy case with handles, this Panasonic Toughbook is worth the investment for those who want a rugged laptop with all the bells and whistles that they can customize to suit their exact needs and preferences. Get it here.

