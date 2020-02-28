The Best Rugged Laptops
Most Affordable
ASUS Chromebook C202SA-YS02 11.6"
Lightweight and Budget-Friendly. Weighing just 2.65 pounds and featuring reinforced rubber guards and a spill-resistant keyboard, this lightweight ASUS Chromebook offers rugged performance at the most affordable price here.
What We Liked:
With the 16GB option at under $190, this 11.6-inch ASUS Chromebook promises to withstand drops from up to 3.9 feet thanks to its rugged construction—making it a great option for the budget-conscious. Get it here.
Best Value
Dell Latitude 14 Rugged Extreme 7404 14-Inch Laptop (Renewed)
Durable Touch Screen. Boasting a 14-inch display and 8GB RAM, this rugged laptop from Dell offers a uniquely great value, as it’s an Amazon Renewed product, meaning it’s pre-owned and refurbished to work like new.
What We Liked:
With all of its entry points sealed by compression gaskets and featuring a design that’s certified for IP-65 protection from liquid, sand, and dust, this Dell Latitude Rugged Extreme Laptop brings impressive durability at a great deal. It's available here.
Most Customizable
Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55
Powerful and Long-Lasting. Boasting up to 40 hours of battery life and designed to withstand vibration, sand, dust, extreme temperatures, humidity, and more, this Panasonic Toughbook offers powerful performance in a rugged design that can be personally customized.
What We Liked:
With its spill-resistant keyboard and magnesium alloy case with handles, this Panasonic Toughbook is worth the investment for those who want a rugged laptop with all the bells and whistles that they can customize to suit their exact needs and preferences. Get it here.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.