The Best Quick-Dry Shorts For Men

If you’re wearing shorts, odds are the weather is warm already. That means having a pair that will disperse sweat and help keep you cool is essential to your comfort as you exercise and play outdoors. When choosing a pair of quick-dry shorts, consider the material, length, pocket design, and stretchiness.

Most stylish

LTIFONE Mens Gym Quick Dry Shorts

Sleek and fashionable.

These understated shorts don’t look too technical, so they’ll fit in wherever you choose to wear them.

These shorts have a quick-drying polyester/spandex fabric and fall above the need, so you can exercise or tackle the outdoors in them. However, they also have a subtle color palette and a minimalist design that works in social and urban settings as well. Two zippered hand pockets are good for holding small items when you're on the go.

Stretchiest

Souke Sports Men's Workout Running Shorts

Pliable and comfortable.

A healthy amount of spandex helps these shorts move with you at every step.

These shorts have an outer shell and an inner layer, which offers increase structure and support. Both layers contain a high level of spandex, which means they'll stretch with you for every move when you're working out or on the trail. The fabric will also transport sweat away from your skin to help keep you cool.

Best for running

NICEWIN Men's 7-inch Running Shorts

Well-designed and airy.

Running-specific features make these shorts great for logging big miles.

A small zippered pocket on the back waistband holds small items like keys and credit cards, keeping them out of your way as you run. These shorts' inner mesh liner offers support while you move fast, and its fabric wicks sweat and dries quickly. The chunky waistband holds everything in place, and will not slip down even as you move rapidly.

Best pockets

TBMPOY Men's Outdoor Shorts

Secure and convenient.

Three well-designed pockets mean you can feel confident about taking personal items along for the adventure.

All of the pockets on these shorts—two hand pockets, and one in the back—are outfitted with zippers that have chunky pulls, meaning they're easy to open and close. The fabric contains elastic for some good stretch, and the material dries in a short amount of time as well. The drawstring waistband is comfortable and simple.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.