The Best Quick-Dry Shorts For Men

If you’re wearing shorts, odds are the weather is warm already. That means having a pair that will disperse sweat and help keep you cool is essential to your comfort as you exercise and play outdoors. When choosing a pair of quick-dry shorts, consider the material, length, pocket design, and stretchiness.
Author:
Publish date:

Most stylish

LTIFONE Mens Gym Quick Dry Shorts

LTIFONE Mens Gym Quick Dry Shorts

LTIFONE Mens Gym Quick Dry Shorts

Sleek and fashionable.

These understated shorts don’t look too technical, so they’ll fit in wherever you choose to wear them.

These shorts have a quick-drying polyester/spandex fabric and fall above the need, so you can exercise or tackle the outdoors in them. However, they also have a subtle color palette and a minimalist design that works in social and urban settings as well. Two zippered hand pockets are good for holding small items when you’re on the go. Order Online.

Stretchiest

Souke Sports Men's Workout Running Shorts

Souke Sports Men's Workout Running Shorts

Souke Sports Men's Workout Running Shorts

Pliable and comfortable. 

A healthy amount of spandex helps these shorts move with you at every step.

These shorts have an outer shell and an inner layer, which offers increase structure and support. Both layers contain a high level of spandex, which means they’ll stretch with you for every move when you’re working out or on the trail. The fabric will also transport sweat away from your skin to help keep you cool. Purchase Yours Today.

Best for running

NICEWIN Men's 7-inch Running Shorts

NICEWIN Men's 7-inch Running Shorts

NICEWIN Men's 7-inch Running Shorts

Well-designed and airy. 

Running-specific features make these shorts great for logging big miles.

A small zippered pocket on the back waistband holds small items like keys and credit cards, keeping them out of your way as you run. These shorts’ inner mesh liner offers support while you move fast, and its fabric wicks sweat and dries quickly. The chunky waistband holds everything in place, and will not slip down even as you move rapidly. Get It Here.

Best pockets

TBMPOY Men's Outdoor Shorts

TBMPOY Men's Outdoor Shorts

TBMPOY Men's Outdoor Shorts

Secure and convenient. 

Three well-designed pockets mean you can feel confident about taking personal items along for the adventure.

All of the pockets on these shorts—two hand pockets, and one in the back—are outfitted with zippers that have chunky pulls, meaning they’re easy to open and close. The fabric contains elastic for some good stretch, and the material dries in a short amount of time as well. The drawstring waistband is comfortable and simple. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

iStock-1048082482
OSP

The Best Quick-Dry Pants For Men

Damp pants can quickly ruin any outing. For outdoor activities where you might sweat or encounter other moisture, having pants that dry quickly can save the day. When choosing a pair of quick-dry pants, consider the fit, material, and pocket layout.

Screen Shot 2020-05-26 at 3.11.29 PM
OSP

The Best Running Gloves

Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean you have to stop running. With the right running gloves, you can exercise outside and keep your hands warm at the same time.

BP-00450 OSP-001415 moisture wicking underwear for men
OSP

The Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear For Men

For high-intensity activities, especially in warm weather, you want your clothing to disperse sweat and help you stay comfortable. A good pair of tech underwear can help you from overheating, prevent chafing, and resist odor.

91DOqdmBiKL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Cargo Trunk Organizers

Planning an outdoor adventure? Make sure you can get to it with all of your gear in place. The easiest way to do that is with a trunk organizer, which will neatly hold loose items so you can grab them when you get to your destination.

Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 11.59.39 AM
OSP

The Best Long Underwear

Having a layering system is important in cold weather, and a good baselayer is a critical part of that. These thin, warm pieces sit next to your skin to preserve body heat, but allow you to move freely and help wick sweat away when you’re working hard.

BP-00451 OSP-001416 moisture wicking t shirt for men
OSP

The Best Moisture-Wicking T-Shirts for Men

Whether you’re in the gym, on the trail, or walking around town, wearing a shirtthat will keep you dry and cool is a must. Moisture-wicking shirts can go a long way towards improving your overall comfort, and often look as good as they feel.

51a246RlVYL._AC_SL1100_
OSP

The Best Snow Saws

Snow saws are great tools for winter camping. They’re adept at cutting snow blocks for tent shelters or igloos, as well as studying snow conditions for avalanche safety.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER