The Best Portable Toilets

Going to the bathroom in the woods can be challenging and in crowded areas unpractical, making a portable toilet a great solution. If you’re in search of a convenient toilet for your camper, RV, or van, portable toilets bring added privacy and convenience, so you don’t have to wander through the woods in the middle of the night, or rush to the nearest exit off the highway while on the road. These convenient toilets come in a range of designs and sizes—spanning from a simple bucket-style option up to a battery-powered electric flush toilet. To help you jumpstart your search, we’ve pulled together a few great options. When choosing, consider what capacity you need, how much space you have, what your budget is, and what features matter to you.
Author:
Publish date:

Most Affordable

Reliance Control Corporation Luggable Loo Portable 5 Gallon Toilet

Reliance Control Corporation Luggable Loo Portable 5 Gallon Toilet

Reliance Control Corporation Luggable Loo Portable 5 Gallon Toilet

Simple and Budget-Friendly. Featuring a bucket-style design and a snap-on lid, this five-gallon portable toilet from Reliance Control is both the simplest option on our list and the most affordable.

What We Liked: 

Weighing around three pounds and boasting a five-gallon capacity, this Reliance Control Luggable Loo offers a simple, no-frills toilet solution for just $20.  Get it here.

Best Compact Option

Camco Portable Travel Toilet

Camco Portable Travel Toilet

Camco Portable Travel Toilet

Two Sizes Available. Available with a 5.3-gallon holding tank or a 2.6-gallon holding tank, this portable toilet from Camco is available in the smallest size of any of the options here—ideal for those in search of a compact choice.

What We Liked: 

With the 2.6-gallon option measuring around 12 inches tall and 14 inches wide, this portable toilet from Camco is great for tight spaces, while still boasting a bellows-type pump and sealed gate valve for easy use. Get it here.

Sleekest Design

 Porta Potti White Thetford Corp

Porta Potti White Thetford Corp

Porta Potti White Thetford Corp

Just Like Home. Featuring a sleek look, battery-powered flush, and comfortable seat height, this Porta Potti toilet offers the closest imitation to a normal toilet of any of the options on our list.

What We Liked: 

If you’re looking to bring the feel and experience of a traditional toilet with you on your adventures, this Porta Potti is the obvious choice. It is the most expensive option on our list, but it's sleek design and premium features justify the higher price tag. Buy it here.

Most Portable

SereneLife Outdoor Portable Toilet with Carry Bag

SereneLife Outdoor Portable Toilet with Carry Bag

SereneLife Outdoor Portable Toilet with Carry Bag

Easy to Carry. Coming with its own carrying case, this 5.3-gallon portable toilet from SereneLife is the most portable option on our list, allowing for easy transport around the campsite or into and out of the car.

What We Liked: 

This portable toilet from SereneLife boasts an impressive 5.3-gallon capacity and useful three-way pistol flush, while remaining easily portable with its included travel bag—a great choice for those in search of a functional, portable option. Buy it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

1
OSP

The Best Portable Chargers

For those outdoor trips when you still want to stay a little connected, being able to charge your most important devices—like your phone, camera, and portable speaker—makes a big difference.

1
OSP

The Best Women’s Insulated Jackets

Having a reliable insulated jacket means we can keep enjoying our hikes, climbs, and adventures no matter what Mother Nature throws at us—rather than being miserable in the cold, or hiding inside until spring comes.

1
OSP

Best Smokers

The ultimate in low-and-slow cooking, a smoker can make exceptionally flavorful, fall-off-the-bone meat—with a little bit of patience.

1
OSP

Best Fire Pits

Fire pits allow us to enjoy one of the best parts of camping—a cozy campfire—in our own backyard, whenever we’re craving it.

1
OSP

Best Soft-Sided Coolers

Packing all of the food and drinks you need to keep the whole gang happy on a camping trip means bringing along a reliable cooler that keeps drinks cold and perishables in good shape.

1
OSP

The Best Camping Towels

When trying to find the best camping towel for your style, you’ll want to consider its size, weight, packability, dry time, and comfort.

1
OSP

The Best Climbing Harness

Whether you’re already an avid climber or you’re just starting to tackle your first routes, having gear that ensures your safety and comfort is vital.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER