The Best Portable Toilets
Most Affordable
Reliance Control Corporation Luggable Loo Portable 5 Gallon Toilet
Simple and Budget-Friendly. Featuring a bucket-style design and a snap-on lid, this five-gallon portable toilet from Reliance Control is both the simplest option on our list and the most affordable.
What We Liked:
Weighing around three pounds and boasting a five-gallon capacity, this Reliance Control Luggable Loo offers a simple, no-frills toilet solution for just $20. Get it here.
Best Compact Option
Camco Portable Travel Toilet
Two Sizes Available. Available with a 5.3-gallon holding tank or a 2.6-gallon holding tank, this portable toilet from Camco is available in the smallest size of any of the options here—ideal for those in search of a compact choice.
What We Liked:
With the 2.6-gallon option measuring around 12 inches tall and 14 inches wide, this portable toilet from Camco is great for tight spaces, while still boasting a bellows-type pump and sealed gate valve for easy use. Get it here.
Sleekest Design
Porta Potti White Thetford Corp
Just Like Home. Featuring a sleek look, battery-powered flush, and comfortable seat height, this Porta Potti toilet offers the closest imitation to a normal toilet of any of the options on our list.
What We Liked:
If you’re looking to bring the feel and experience of a traditional toilet with you on your adventures, this Porta Potti is the obvious choice. It is the most expensive option on our list, but it's sleek design and premium features justify the higher price tag. Buy it here.
Most Portable
SereneLife Outdoor Portable Toilet with Carry Bag
Easy to Carry. Coming with its own carrying case, this 5.3-gallon portable toilet from SereneLife is the most portable option on our list, allowing for easy transport around the campsite or into and out of the car.
What We Liked:
This portable toilet from SereneLife boasts an impressive 5.3-gallon capacity and useful three-way pistol flush, while remaining easily portable with its included travel bag—a great choice for those in search of a functional, portable option. Buy it here.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.