The Best Portable Tankless Water Heaters
Best for RVs
Thermomate Propane Tankless Water Heater
Heater that works with low water pressure. Equipped with a magnetic water-flow sensor, the Thermomate Propane Tankless Water Heater shines for RV use, when water pressure may be low.
What We Liked
If you’re heading out on a cross-country trip, water pressure may not be consistent wherever you go. That’s why this water heater’s low-pressure sensor comes in handy: It allows the unit to work with just 2.5 PSI. At 1.32 gallons per minute, hot water flows at a rate that makes it easy to wash yourself or another object. Order Online.
Most Compact
Camplux 5L 1.32 GPM Outdoor Portable Propane Tankless Water Heater
Easy-to-pack tankless water heater. The Camplux 5L’s relatively small size means you can take it almost anywhere.
What We Liked
This is one of the most-compact portable water heaters out there, so it’s easy to stash in your car for a family camping weekend. The 5-foot hose is on par with the competition, though. A carry handle makes it simple to move to different locations if you need, and its average battery life of 180 days means you can use it for months on end. Purchase Yours Today.
Best for Cold Environments
GASLAND Outdoors BS158 1.58GPM 6L Portable Gas Water Heater
Portable heater with anti-freezing technology. For use in cold weather, this heater can’t be beat.
What We Liked
With its robust anti-freezing safeguard, the Gasland Outdoors BS158 is ideal for use in colder or higher-elevation environments. With no need to pre-heat you can access a flow of hot water instantly, great for getting out of a lake on a chilly day or hosing off after an autumn hike. The chrome hose and shower head lend a touch of style to your outdoor rinse. Get It Here.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.