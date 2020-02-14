The Best Portable Generators

When the power goes out at home or you want to set up a fully equipped camp miles from anywhere, you just can’t beat the convenience and utility of a compact portable generator. Here are four portable generators that got our motors running for their compact size, smart value, quiet operation, and dependable power.
Best Lightweight Power Supply

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160

Super-Portable Generator. This compact, lightweight unit (less than 4 pounds) does it all and packs small.

What We Liked: 

The Jackery Explorer 160 features a lithium battery that easily powers laptops and charges iPhones and other smart devices. Plus, it doubles as an inverter and 110-volt outlet. The built-in light is handy, and the digital interface makes it super easy to use. And the best part? It’s incredibly compact and lightweight, measuring in at just 7.5 inches by 4.5 inches by 6.75 inches and weighing less than four pounds, so it’s a breeze to carry and pack for camping and off-the-grid adventures. Buy it here.

Quietest Power Station

WEN 56200i Super Quiet 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator 

So Quiet, You’ll Forget It’s Running. Tired of noisy generators? The WEN 2000-watt generator is for you. At a quarter-load, it’s about as loud as an average conversation.

What We Liked: 

The noise pollution of typical generators can be a real downer. But the 79.7 CC, four-stroke engine of the WEN 56200i measures in at just 51 decibels at a quarter-load. It has two three-prong receptacles, a 12 DC receptacle, and a five-volt USB port, so you have plenty of options for powering devices. Plus, it features an Eco-Mode that automatically adjusts fuel consumption as items are plugged and unplugged from the unit. Buy it today.

Most Compact  

SUAOKI Portable Power Station 

Small Size, Big Performance. You’re sure to be impressed by the compact size and powerful versatility of the SUAOKI Portable Power Station.

What We Liked: 

 This thing is not much bigger than a box of tissues, yet it delivers long-lasting power for laptops, phones, drones, CPAP devices, and more. SUAOKI claims it’s the smallest 150 watt-hour power station on the market, and we’re not arguing. It measures around seven inches by four inches by five inches and weighs less than three pounds! Buy it here.

Most Capable 

ROCKPALS 300W Portable Generator Lithium Portable Power Station 

Delivers Up to 300 Watts and 24 Volts. The ROCKPALS 300W has plenty of power to keep your CPAP or BIPAP running while off-the-grid or during power outages.

What We Liked: 

At 280 watt-hours, the ROCKPALS 300W is the highest capacity, lightweight lithium power pack on the market. Easily powers CPAP machines via either 110-volt C plug or 12-volt/24-volt DC plug. Plus, it can charge your phone dozens of times, charge your laptop four to five times, provide over 70 hours of light, and much more. Features a pure sine wave inverter, too. Great for camping and a smart unit to have on hand for emergency power outages. Buy it here.

