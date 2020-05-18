The Best Pop-Up Camping Shower Tents

Get a little bit of privacy wherever you decide to set up camp with these pop-up camping shower tents. You can use them with a portable shower or a camp toilet. They also make fantastic changing rooms at the beach. Best of all, unlike a traditional tent, these convenient shelters fold up in seconds for easy transport. If you’re picking a pop-up tent, consider how much room you’ll need, how tall of a tent you’ll want, and how important ventilation is to you.

Toughest

WolfWise Pop Up Privacy Shower Tent Portable Outdoor Sun Shelter Camp Toilet Changing Dressing Room

Rugged and Full-Featured. With galvanized steel construction and a built-in fly, this privacy shelter is ready for any trip

What We Liked

No one likes seeing their new gear break, and this simple, stable pop-up camping shower tent is tough enough to last you through seasons of use. UV-protected fabric doesn’t degrade in the sun, while a built-in fly seals out rain in blustery conditions. We especially liked the stable construction and included stakes. We liked the removable bottom mat, which helps keep feet from getting dirty during use. Buy Now.

Best for Tall People

Green Elephant Pop Up Utilitent – Privacy Portable Camping, Biking, Toilet, Shower, Beach and Changing Room Extra Tall, Spacious Tent Shelter.

Ergonomic and Comfortable Tent. This pop-up shower tent offers freedom of movement to even taller people.

What We Liked

Don’t settle for a privacy screen that makes you hunch over to change or shower. At 6 feet, 10 inches tall, this shelter will accommodate even the taller members of your group. Strong stitching, and built-in hangers for towels, toilet paper, personal belongings, and a flashlight make it convenient for multiple uses. Mosquito netting built in at the top lets air circulate freely during shower time without letting no-see-ums in. For beach or desert use, included sandbags allow you to secure the tent anywhere, even on loose ground. Buy Now.

Best Privacy

Sportneer Pop Up Camping Shower Tent, Portable Dressing Changing Room Privacy Shelter Tents for Outdoor Camping Beach Toilet and Indoor Photo Shoot with Carrying Bag, 6.25 ft Tall

Discreet Changing Spot. Assure your privacy with this convenient, carry-ready changing room

What We Liked

If you prioritize privacy over ventilation, check out this pop-up shower and changing tent, which ditches the Green Elephant’s built-in mesh top for full polyester construction. If you decide you do need some air, a small window vent at the top of the shelter zips open to let a little bit of breeze in. The smartest feature in the tent: a built-in clothesline, which is useful for changing or for drying wet clothes in rainy conditions. The Sportneer Pop Up Camping Shower Tent comes with eight stakes, useful for keeping it in place when the wind kicks up. Buy Now.

Roomiest Tent

Leader Accessories Pop Up Shower Tent Dressing Changing Tent Pod Toilet Tent 4' x 4' x 78"(H) Big Size

Super-Sized Changing Spot. If you like a little bit of breathing room, this is the shower and changing tent for you.

What We Liked

Sometimes you just want a little bit of breathing room, and the Leader Accessories Pop Up Shower Tent delivers. This blocky pop-up has a whopping 16 square feet of floor space, allowing you to bring in your entire backpack or duffel bag in with you. A durable steel frame won’t quit on you after a few uses like inferior models do, and a double-zipper door is easy to use. Two zipped vents keep the air moving. When it’s time to go the whole tent folds up into itself in mere seconds for easy transport. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.