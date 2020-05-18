The Best Outdoor Storage Tents

Want to keep your gear looking like new for years to come? Keep it protected and out of the elements the easy way with a durable, weather-resistant storage tent. These storage solutions offer much of the weather protection of a shed, but they’re cheaper and easier to install. Plus, the variety of sizes makes it a snap to pick one that fits your needs.

Best for Travelers

The YardStash III: Space Saving Outdoor Bike Storage, Garden Storage and Pool Storage

Flexible, Portable Storage. This slim storage tent fits in any spot you want it to.

What We Liked

If you RV, live the van life, or otherwise travel a lot, this packable storage tent is a godsend. It’s just big enough for two adult bikes, and features zippers on the top and bottom for easy access to your gear. An opening allows you to lock your gear to a trailer hitch, fence post, or other solid object for extra peace of mind. When its time to hit the road, the entire tent packs into its own carrying case. Buy Now.

Best Value

Abba Patio Outdoor Storage Shelter Storage Shed Portable Garage Kit Tent for Motocycle Garden Storage Grey

Store Your Gear For Less. This basic gear tent checks all the boxes for a reasonable price.

What We Liked: Starting at less than $200 for a 6x8 model, the Abba Patio Outdoor Storage Shelter is a good model for anyone trying to find a simple solution for storing their gear. Constructed of powder-coated steel with a polyethylene top cover, the Abba keeps sun and precip off your gear while allowing easy access through a detachable door. Caveat: It doesn’t come with any kind of anchor, so you may want to invest in some stakes or sandbags to help it stay put. Buy Now.

Sturdiest

ShelterLogic 8' x 8' Shed-in-a-Box All Season Steel Metal Peak Roof Outdoor Storage Shed with Waterproof Cover and Heavy Duty Reusable Auger Anchors

Reliable Long-Term Storage. Keep your investments safe with this burly, customizable outdoor storage tent.

What We Liked

If you live somewhere with serious weather or have a lot of gear to store, consider this outdoor storage tent. The powder-coated steel frame and heat-sealed fabric are burly, while included auger anchors bite in just about any ground and a built-in rachet system keeps the cover from flapping in the wind. A double-zippered door panel allows access without allowing in precip. The result: a weather-resistant home for all of your biggest, best outdoor equipment. Buy Now.

Best for Cyclists

OUTOUR Heavy Duty Storage Tent Bike Tent Bicycle Tent Space Saving Garden Lawn Patio Backyard Outdoor Pool Tools Storage Shed, Gray

Dedicated Bicycle Storage. Keep your wheels protected from the elements.

What We Liked

You spend a lot of time on your bike, not to mention a lot of money. Keep it dry and protected with this narrow, arch-shaped storage tent. Rather than opting for full-steel construction like many of the other storage tents in the category, the OUTOUR uses glass-fiber and aluminium poles like the ones you’re used to seeing in a camping tent, along with four guylines, to stay taut without adding weight. A waterproof floor keeps out moisture from below as well as above. Buy Now.

