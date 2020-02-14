The Best No Spill Fuel Can

Proper storage and dispensing of fuel is essential for maintaining your fleet of small engines and vehicles. Having the right gas will make things easier, safer, and less of a mess. Here are four fuel cans that we recommend for their value, durability, and easy, no-spill pouring.
Best Value for Plastic Can

Easy, Push-Button Pour at an Affordable Price. If you’re looking for a simple, effective all-purpose gas can that pours easily, this 2.5-gallon can from No-Spill is a smart choice.

What We Liked: 

We like simple, and the No-Spill 1405 2.5-gallon gas can is as simple as it gets. The 2.5-gallon size is ideal for storing fuel for a lawnmower, snowblower, or other small engines. Simple, push-button control allows for easy pouring without spills. A clear fuel-level indicator strip on the front makes it easy to see how much fuel is left in the can. Buy it here.

Best Heavy-Duty 

Built Like a Tank. This heavy-duty, OSHA-approved fuel can won’t leak, pours easily, and is worth every penny.

What We Liked: 

This thing is built to last a lifetime. It’s all metal—no cheap plastic components, just heavy-duty metal, from the sidewalls to the spout. Flexi nozzle makes for an easy pour. Plus, this tough can keeps fumes to a minimum, so your vehicle, garage, or storage shed won’t smell like a gas station. Get it here.

Best Value for Metal Can 

Innovative Design with Spring-Loaded Pour Handle. This five-gallon can delivers durability and no-spill convenience at a price that makes buying a metal can a no-brainer.

What We Liked: 

We love the durability of metal fuel cans, and this fuel can from Eagle delivers on that front. Plus, it features a smart, spring-loaded pour handle with oversized grip and an attached, big-mouth funnel, making it easy to fuel up machines without spilling a drop. Get it here.

Easiest Pour 

Gas Can that Dispenses From Bottom. This innovative design pours from the bottom of the can, so you can see the receiving tank. Plus, the thumb trigger makes it easy to release pressure for a smooth pour.

What We Liked: 

Easiest. Fill. Ever. No glug-glug. No spills. Just a smooth, easy pour from a can that’s easy to carry, easy to lift into position, and features a rotating spout that allows you to see into the receiving tank while fueling up. Buy it now.

