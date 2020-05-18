The Best Mountain Biking Shoes
Best Power Transfer
Tommaso Montagna 100
Stiff and powerful. This shoe’s fiberglass-reinforced sole provides ample pedal power for conquering uphills and long rides.
What We Liked
A stiff shoe can make all the difference for getting the most out of a mountain bike ride, and the Montagna delivers. Its sole is reinforced with fiberglass, which maximizes your pedaling efficiency on steep sections of trail. The Montagna also has a synthetic leather upper and is still comfortable enough for commuting or spinning. Order Online.
Best Value
Gavin Off Road Mountain Cycling Shoes
Affordable and breathable. This light-yet-stiff mountain biking shoe performs like a product that costs twice as much.
What We Liked
The most eye-catching thing about this shoe is the price. For just $60, you get a product that will serve you well on technical mountain biking trails. Its stiff sole provides ample power transfer, and the microfiber-and-mesh upper breathe well enough that you won’t overheat on warm days. Purchase Yours Today.
Most Comfortable
Venzo Mountain Bike Cycling Shoes
Easy on your feet. This shoe’s material and profile ensure that it will keep your feet comfortable during long mountain biking outings.
What We Liked
This model from Venzo looks almost like an athletic shoe and is just as comfortable. A large mesh portion over the forefoot encourages airflow, and three beefy straps keep your feet secure. The sole is also stiff, so you can use the shoe for efficient pedaling whether you’re mountain biking, road biking, or commuting. Get It Here.
