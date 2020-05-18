The Best Mountain Biking Helmets

Mountain biking is one of the most exciting ways anyone can experience the outdoors: Its blend of balance, skill, and endurance is a thrilling package that makes any trail an adventure. But mountain biking is also a dangerous pastime, so it’s important to protect yourself in case of a fall. Here are the best helmets for preventing head injuries while you’re out on the trail.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Best Protection

Giro Fixture MIPS Adult Dirt Cycling Helmet

Giro Fixture MIPS Adult Dirt Cycling Helmet

Giro Fixture MIPS Adult Dirt Cycling Helmet

Safe helmet with MIPS. The Fixture features MIPS, a head-protection system that is regarded as the safest technology in the industry.

What We Liked

Protection is always the most important thing a helmet can provide, and the Fixture MIPS delivers. Its Multidirectional Impact Protection System (MIPS) reduces impacts on your head, which can prevent concussions and more serious injuries. And even though the Fixture MIPS will keep you safe, it’s still a light, comfortable helmet for all weather. Order Online.

Most Breathable

Exclusky Mountain Bike Helmet

Exclusky Mountain Bike Helmet

Exclusky Mountain Bike Helmet

Well-vented helmet for warm weather. The Exclusky Mountain Bike Helmet promotes airflow with strategically placed openings.

What We Liked

Getting too hot on mountain biking rides can spoil the fun, but the vents on the Exclusky Mountain Bike Helmet will help keep you cool. The 18 large openings on the helmet let heat escape, while a mesh net in the top openings makes sure debris doesn’t get inside. A large visor also keeps the sun out of riders’ eyes. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Versatile

MOKFIRE Adult Bike Helmet

MOKFIRE Adult Bike Helmet

MOKFIRE Adult Bike Helmet

Do-it-all helmet for mountain biking and urban cycling. A smart design makes this helmet a good pick for many uses.

What We Liked: Not sure whether to buy a mountain biking helmet or one for commuting to work? With the Mokfire Adult Bike Helmet, you won’t have to. A PC shell and EPS foam make it safe for any environment, and a sun visor and large vents are great for the trail. For city use, a light on the back makes it great for road visibility at night. Get It Here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

91C2vTTPGHL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Mountain Biking Shoes

One of the most important products in any mountain biking is your shoes: They’ll keep you comfortable on your ride and provide power transfer for steep sections, as well as make sure your feet are protected.

BP-00281 OSP-000969 Mountain Bike Knee Pads
OSP

The Best Mountain Bike Knee Pads

Mountain bike knee pads are essential to anyone who is serious about this outdoor activity. Whether you’re rolling through quiet, residential neighborhoods or tackling uneven terrain as you explore a national park, you want to protect your knees from a sudden fall or obstacle that appears in your path.  Here’s our top 4 picks for mountain bike knee pads.

812qczK8-1L._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Mountain Bike Lights

Mountain bike lights shouldn’t be regarded as extraneous if you’re serious about this type of activity. You might find yourself out on a country road at night, biking through an urban setting in the rain, or you may hit dense fog while exploring a mountain path. In any of those situations, you want a dependable bike light that won’t fail you when you need it most.

BP-00280 OSP-000872 Mountain Bike Gloves
OSP

Best Mountain Bike Gloves

Bike gloves are typically made of breathable material with gel or foam pads on the inside palms to handle shock absorption. Design, material, grip, and adjustability are all important features to evaluate when selecting mountain bike gloves.

61G-UwaGYsL._AC_SL1001_
OSP

The Best Mountain Bike Stems

Do you know about mountain bike stems? If you’re only aware of biking in a casual way, then you might not be overly familiar with them. The bike stem’s angle, in degrees, relative to the fork affects reach and positioning. If a stem has zero rise, for instance, then it will be straight. A stem with a rise creates an angle between the handlebar clamp areas and the steerer.

81HwMDi7+iL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Bike Lube

If you cycling regularly then you’ll want to have some bike chain lubricant handy. Bike chain lube or chain oil is an important part of bike maintenance to make sure that your chain and gears work smoothly without rusting, rattling or hard shifts.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER