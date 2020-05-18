The Best Mountain Biking Helmets
Best Protection
Giro Fixture MIPS Adult Dirt Cycling Helmet
Safe helmet with MIPS. The Fixture features MIPS, a head-protection system that is regarded as the safest technology in the industry.
What We Liked
Protection is always the most important thing a helmet can provide, and the Fixture MIPS delivers. Its Multidirectional Impact Protection System (MIPS) reduces impacts on your head, which can prevent concussions and more serious injuries. And even though the Fixture MIPS will keep you safe, it’s still a light, comfortable helmet for all weather. Order Online.
Most Breathable
Exclusky Mountain Bike Helmet
Well-vented helmet for warm weather. The Exclusky Mountain Bike Helmet promotes airflow with strategically placed openings.
What We Liked
Getting too hot on mountain biking rides can spoil the fun, but the vents on the Exclusky Mountain Bike Helmet will help keep you cool. The 18 large openings on the helmet let heat escape, while a mesh net in the top openings makes sure debris doesn’t get inside. A large visor also keeps the sun out of riders’ eyes. Purchase Yours Today.
Most Versatile
MOKFIRE Adult Bike Helmet
Do-it-all helmet for mountain biking and urban cycling. A smart design makes this helmet a good pick for many uses.
What We Liked: Not sure whether to buy a mountain biking helmet or one for commuting to work? With the Mokfire Adult Bike Helmet, you won’t have to. A PC shell and EPS foam make it safe for any environment, and a sun visor and large vents are great for the trail. For city use, a light on the back makes it great for road visibility at night. Get It Here.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.