The Best Mountain Biking Helmets

Mountain biking is one of the most exciting ways anyone can experience the outdoors: Its blend of balance, skill, and endurance is a thrilling package that makes any trail an adventure. But mountain biking is also a dangerous pastime, so it’s important to protect yourself in case of a fall. Here are the best helmets for preventing head injuries while you’re out on the trail.

Best Protection

Giro Fixture MIPS Adult Dirt Cycling Helmet

Safe helmet with MIPS. The Fixture features MIPS, a head-protection system that is regarded as the safest technology in the industry.

What We Liked

Protection is always the most important thing a helmet can provide, and the Fixture MIPS delivers. Its Multidirectional Impact Protection System (MIPS) reduces impacts on your head, which can prevent concussions and more serious injuries. And even though the Fixture MIPS will keep you safe, it’s still a light, comfortable helmet for all weather. Order Online.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Breathable

Exclusky Mountain Bike Helmet

Well-vented helmet for warm weather. The Exclusky Mountain Bike Helmet promotes airflow with strategically placed openings.

What We Liked

Getting too hot on mountain biking rides can spoil the fun, but the vents on the Exclusky Mountain Bike Helmet will help keep you cool. The 18 large openings on the helmet let heat escape, while a mesh net in the top openings makes sure debris doesn’t get inside. A large visor also keeps the sun out of riders’ eyes. Purchase Yours Today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Versatile

MOKFIRE Adult Bike Helmet

Do-it-all helmet for mountain biking and urban cycling. A smart design makes this helmet a good pick for many uses.

What We Liked: Not sure whether to buy a mountain biking helmet or one for commuting to work? With the Mokfire Adult Bike Helmet, you won’t have to. A PC shell and EPS foam make it safe for any environment, and a sun visor and large vents are great for the trail. For city use, a light on the back makes it great for road visibility at night. Get It Here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.