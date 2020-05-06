The Best Mountain Bike Stems

Do you know about mountain bike stems? If you’re only aware of biking in a casual way, then you might not be overly familiar with them. Bike stems are vitally important, the stem is one of the parts of the bike that is responsible for how the bike steers. The stem’s angle, in degrees, relative to the fork affects reach and positioning. If a stem has zero rise, for instance, then it will be straight. A stem with a rise creates an angle between the handlebar clamp areas and the steerer. When you’re looking at what stem is appropriate for your bike, you want to see if it is composed of high-quality materials. You also want to look at the length, as a shorter stem gives the bike responsiveness and quick handling, while a longer one puts you in a better position to peddle on steep climbs.
Author:
Publish date:

Best Materials

RaceFace Respond Mountain Bike Stem

RaceFace Respond Mountain Bike Stem

RaceFace Respond Mountain Bike Stem

Expertly-Crafted Bike Stem. This mountain bike stem is made of high-strength aluminum, and will hold up well even in the most grueling conditions. 

What We Liked

The Respond Mountain Bike Stem, from RaceFace, has a rise of 10 degrees. This shifts the rider’s weight toward the front of the bike, so you are in the perfect position for some hard uphill pedaling. If you know that you’re going to be tackling some rugged terrain, this stem should serve you well. It is made of forged and blasted heavy-duty aluminum that is fatigue-resistant for most riders. A four-bolt bar clamp holds the bar securely in position, so there is no danger of it slipping or shifting as you ride. It also features interlocking U-shaped handlebar clamp technology that transfers the pressure to the body and away from the stem bolts. Order Online.

Most Versatile

FOMTOR 31.8 Stem

FOMTOR 31.8 Stem

FOMTOR 31.8 Stem

Versatile Stem for Different Bikes. This stem can be used with mountain bikes, but also road bikes, track bikes, BMX-style bikes, and others.

What We Liked

This stem, from FOMTOR, has a handlebar diameter of 1.25’’, a front fork stem diameter of 1-1/8’’, and a length of 70 mm. These are dimensions that make it suitable for use with a wide variety of bicycles. You can use this for your mountain bike, but it’s also a fine choice for use with BMX bikes, road bikes, or track bikes. It is durable and lightweight, but still quite strong and impact-resistant. It is constructed of CNC machined 6061 T6 aluminum alloy. A four-bolt bar clamp holds it firmly in position, and it takes just a few seconds to install. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Responsive

31.8 Stem 45mm Bike Stem

31.8 Stem 45mm Bike Stem

31.8 Stem 45mm Bike Stem

Short, Responsive Bike Stem. This compact mountain bike stem will allow you exercise precise control and cornering during downhill stretches. 

What We Liked

This mountain bike stem has a handlebar diameter of 1-1/4’’ and a steerer tube diameter of 1-1/8’’. The length is 45mm, and it is extremely lightweight at only 130 g. This short handlebar stem is universal, meaning that it works for mountain bikes, and also downhill or track bikes, fixed-gear bikes, and the majority of road bikes. It is made of high-test aluminum alloy, and you can install it easily. The four-bolt bar clamp will hold it in position, so it won’t ever shift during rides. Because of its shorter length, this stem gives you precise control during downhill stretches. You’ll be glad of the responsiveness when you’re dealing with sharp turns and steep grades. Get It Here.

Easiest to Adjust

Wake MTB Stem

Wake MTB Stem

Wake MTB Stem

Adjustable Bike Stem. This is a bike stem that is easily adjusted to put you in a riding position that offers the most comfort and control.

What We Liked

The steerer tube diameter of this bike stem is 1-1/8’’, and the handlebar diameter is 1-1/4’’. The length is 110 mm, and it weighs 290 g. The hollow design makes it exceptionally lightweight. It has a four-bolt clamp that will keep it locked firmly in position. For installation, you connect to the original front fork stem. It is universal, meaning that it works with most mountain bikes, fixed-gear bikes, and road bikes. What sets this model apart, though, is that you can adjust the angle, from 0 degrees all the way up to 60. Mountain bike aficionados know how much of a difference that makes. You can set it for quick handling and responsiveness, or power-pedaling for steep climbs. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

812qczK8-1L._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Mountain Bike Lights

Mountain bike lights shouldn’t be regarded as extraneous if you’re serious about this type of activity. You might find yourself out on a country road at night, biking through an urban setting in the rain, or you may hit dense fog while exploring a mountain path. In any of those situations, you want a dependable bike light that won’t fail you when you need it most.

61BzbfEQnnL._AC_SL1000_
OSP

Best Mountain Bike Pump

Those who are into mountain biking know that there are certain accessories that go along with the bike itself that are indispensable. After protective gear, an essential tool to be thinking about is the bike pump. You never know when you’re going to face a situation where one of your tires is under-inflated or you get a flat, and when that happens, you’ll be glad you have a bike pump nearby.

BP-00281 OSP-000969 Mountain Bike Knee Pads
OSP

The Best Mountain Bike Knee Pads

Mountain bike knee pads are essential to anyone who is serious about this outdoor activity. Whether you’re rolling through quiet, residential neighborhoods or tackling uneven terrain as you explore a national park, you want to protect your knees from a sudden fall or obstacle that appears in your path.  Here’s our top 4 picks for mountain bike knee pads.

81HwMDi7+iL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Bike Lube

If you cycling regularly then you’ll want to have some bike chain lubricant handy. Bike chain lube or chain oil is an important part of bike maintenance to make sure that your chain and gears work smoothly without rusting, rattling or hard shifts.

BP-00324 OSP-000874 Fishing Kayak
OSP

The Best Fishing Kayaks

If you’ve never used a kayak for fishing before, then you might be unsure about what qualities are going to be the most critical. Budget is certainly going to be a concern, as these types of vessels have a wide price range. You’ll also want to look at cockpit size, comfort, and aesthetic appeal.

BP-00442 OSP-001016 Energy Bar
OSP

The Best Energy Bars

Energy bars are always great to have around the house. You can store them in a cupboard or pantry, and they can take the place of a meal when running late. Because they contain energy-boosting nutrients, these bars are great as a between-meal snack or as a part of lunch, and they’re popular with both kids and adults.

#3
OSP

Top Mountain Bike Grips

It doesn’t matter if you’re flying down a single-track in Zion or touring city streets, your bike grips determine how safe and comfortable you feel. So, if you’re racing, mixing it up out in the wild with a group of friends, or just cruising the town, take a look at what is offered with our four favorite options below. Each of these quality products has special features to fit your biking style and needs. We hope you find the right grips right here!

1
OSP

Best Bike Derailleurs

A bike derailleur is an essential part of your bike; as it is how you change gears. It moves your chain from one sprocket to another, making it easier for you to get where you’re going.

51otch0wL3L._AC_UX679_
OSP

The Best Sun Hats

Sun hats are important for anyone heading outside. If you are going for a hike, spending time on the water or at the beach, or even just working in your yard it's a good idea to keep your head and neck protected from the sun.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER