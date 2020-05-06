The Best Mountain Bike Lights

Mountain bike lights shouldn’t be regarded as extraneous if you’re serious about this type of activity. You might find yourself out on a country road at night, biking through an urban setting in the rain, or you may hit dense fog while exploring a mountain path. In any of those situations, you want a dependable bike light that won’t fail you when you need it most. With bike lights, you want one that’s bright enough to pierce the gloom ahead, regardless of how dark of a night it is. It should fit on your bike in such a way that it won’t get knocked off if you hit a pothole or rough patch. You should also choose one that has a reliable power source that can provide you hours of uninterrupted use, should that ever be necessary.
Best Bike Light Set

Front and Rear Light Set. This set of front and rear mountain bike lights saves you the trouble of having to buy each one separately.

What We Liked

It can be irritating if you want a front and rear light for your mountain biking excursions, but you have to buy them separately. This set comes with both, so you’ll be able to see ahead of you, while vehicles following behind can see you even when there’s poor visibility. The bike head light can be recharged through a USB port, so you won’t ever have to worry about replacing the batteries. It takes 2 hours to charge, but will last you for a minimum of 8 hours. Both lights are lightweight, durable, and water-resistant. You can use them for emergency flashlights as well when you’re not biking with them. Use them when you’re jogging, hiking, or camping, or keep one in the attic or vehicle glove compartment. Order Online.

Longest Lasting

Long-Lasting Bike Light. This bike light is rechargeable through a USB port, and it can last as long as twelve hours on the lower setting.

What We Liked

This road-and-mountain bicycle headlight can light up trails and bumps in the road ahead of you with ease. There are no tools needed for the installation. You simply affix it to the handlebars in the desired location, and you can take it off and move it just as easily if there’s a different spot that suits you better. It’s versatile, as you can use it for caving, boating, and fishing, besides bike riding. What is most impressive about it, is the multiple settings; you can set it on high, medium, low, and strobe. It will last for twelve hours on the low setting, but even that setting is bright enough for many of the conditions you’re likely to encounter. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Waterproof

Fully Waterproof Bike Light. There are many mountain bike lights that claim to be water-resistant, but here’s the rare one that’s fully waterproof.

What We Liked

This LED bike light is extremely bright, and it is also fully waterproof. Even in a deluge or if it happens to fall in a puddle, swimming pool, or lake, it will keep right on working. It has a low, medium, and high setting. On high, it can last up to four hours or more, while on medium you’re looking at six hours, minimum. It also has a strobe with two settings for attracting the attention of vehicles around you in the rain, at night, or when there’s fog or mist. It fits the handlebars of any style of mountain bike, and it also comes with a diffuser lens which sharpens the quality and intensity of the light beam it produces. This model comes with a free taillight as well, which can be strapped on and activated in mere seconds. Get It Here.

