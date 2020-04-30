The Best Mountain Bike Knee Pads

Mountain bike knee pads are essential to anyone who is serious about this outdoor activity. Whether you’re rolling through quiet, residential neighborhoods or tackling uneven terrain as you explore a national park, you want to protect your knees from a sudden fall or obstacle that appears in your path. With mountain bike knee pads, you want them to fit comfortably. That means they should be the right size, and they shouldn’t chafe or otherwise hinder movement since you might be wearing them for hours at a time on longer trips. They should also be made of material that’s tough enough to protect you if you do end up falling or colliding with something. Finally, it’s always nice if they have some aesthetic appeal and won’t clash with the rest of your gear. Here’s our top 4 picks for mountain bike knee pads.

Best-Quality Materials

Demon Hyper X D30 Mountain Bike Knee Pads

Tough, Durable Knee Pads

These knee pads are made of impact-resistant material that should keep your knees protected if you ever take a spill

What We Liked

The DEMON UNITED brand makes high-quality gear for many different outdoor activities, and these knee pads are no exception. They are great for mountain biking, snowboarding or any other high-impact activity. They come in several sizes to accommodate individuals of any height or weight. They are comfortable, with soft terry cloth interiors and dual hooks and loop straps that won’t shift even when they’re being jostled. Constructed of the finest-quality materials, including Kevlar front panels they are shock-absorbent and resistant to abrasions. Buy it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Set of Pads

JBM BMX Bike Knee Pads and Elbow Pads with Wrist Guards

Complete Set of Pads

For those who don’t like buying their pads separately, this set comes with protection for your knees, elbows, and wrists.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked

If you want full protection when you’re bike riding, in-line skating, skateboarding, snowboarding or engaged in any other high-impact activity, this is the set for you. It comes with pads for the knees, elbows, and wrists, and they’re all made of impact-resistant material. This set is ostensibly designed for children, though smaller adults could also benefit from them. The pads are one-size-fits-all, but you can adjust them easily with the flexible straps. These pads are designed for breathability, but they’re cushioned, so that they take the brunt of the impact whenever a collision or fall occurs. They easily stand up to external pressure as well. Buy it here.

Best Protection

SCOYCO Armor Knee Protectors

Fully-Protective Knee Pads

These pads cover not just the knees, but your entire lower legs, so you won’t need to fear any sudden impact during bike rides.

What We Liked

There are simple knee pads, and then there is armor for your legs. The SCOYCO Armor Knee Protectors fall into that second category. These guards are specifically designed for off-roading, and they look like medieval battle gear or something out of a sci-fi movie. They feature adjustable elastic straps with buckles, and triple-mobile design at the joints, so they won’t hamper your movements. The outer shell protects your tibial anterior. The transparent shell is made of high-impact injection-molded PC material that is crash proof and shock-resistant. There is also metal mesh on both sides of it for ventilation. Buy it now.

Best Fit

POC Joint VPD 2.0 Knee Pads

Molded Polyester Bike Pads

This set of bike pads, made of molded polyester, hugs your knees and cushions them from impact.

What We Liked

Try as they might many companies have a tough time producing pads that fully conform to a knee’s shape. These ones solve that problem with molded polyester sleeves. They’re capable of being washed by hand if they get dirty, and the reinforced stretchable fabric lets you completely cover your knees with protection on all sides. They’re unisex, and each one measures 6’’ high and 9’’ wide. These are specifically made for mountain biking, and you should feel just as comfortable using them in inhospitable terrain as you would in an urban setting. They would also be suitable for other outdoor activities, like skating or snowboarding. Buy it here.

“This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.”