The Best Long Underwear
Best all-around
Duofold Men's Mid-Weight Wicking Thermal Pant
Soft and breathable. This bottom leverages a cotton/polyester blend for optimal skin-feel and performance.
What We Liked
This baselayer’s 60% cotton, 40% polyester blend brings out the best of both materials. The cotton makes the fabric soft and breathable, while the polyester provides moisture-wicking and durability. Having a fly is always a nice touch, and the flat waistband should feel good even when worn beneath a backpack. Order Online.
Stretchiest
Thermajohn Men's Ultra Soft Thermal Underwear Long Johns Set
Light and mobile. This thin, stretchy set will move with your body no matter what activity you’re participiating in.
What We Liked
The polyester and spandex material conforms to your body, but you won’t have to fight against it while stretching or moving. The fabric also wicks moisture and dries quickly. An odor control component is also useful for combating smell, so you can wear this set multiple times without having to wash it. Purchase Yours Today.
Warmest
Rocky Thermal Underwear for Men Fleece Lined Thermals Men's Base Layer Long John Set
Thick and cozy. Multiple fabric options make choosing the right long underwear easy.
What We Liked
This set is available in lightweight, midweight, and heavyweight fabrics. For the coldest conditions, the polyester/spandex heavyweight option will keep you warm against the elements. It will still wick sweat, though, so you won’t get too swampy when you’re working hard. Get It Here.
Most breathable
FITEXTREME Mens MAXHEAT Fleece Lined Performance Long Johns Active Underwear
Thin and form-fitting. The cut and material of this set makes it ideal for high-aerobic activity.
What We Liked
This set, made from majority-polyester fabric, sits tight on the body. This allows better sweat wicking and breathasbility. However, this set is also stretchy, so you don’t lose any performance if you’re working out or running. Flatlock stiching means seams won’t irritate your skin. Buy Now.
