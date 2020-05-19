The Best Long Underwear

Having a layering system is important in cold weather, and a good baselayer is a critical part of that. These thin, warm pieces sit next to your skin to preserve body heat, but allow you to move freely and help wick sweat away when you’re working hard. When choosing a pair of long underwear, consider the type of material, durability, and breathability.
Best all-around

Duofold Men's Mid-Weight Wicking Thermal Pant

Soft and breathable. This bottom leverages a cotton/polyester blend for optimal skin-feel and performance.

What We Liked

This baselayer’s 60% cotton, 40% polyester blend brings out the best of both materials. The cotton makes the fabric soft and breathable, while the polyester provides moisture-wicking and durability. Having a fly is always a nice touch, and the flat waistband should feel good even when worn beneath a backpack. Order Online.

Stretchiest

Thermajohn Men's Ultra Soft Thermal Underwear Long Johns Set

Light and mobile. This thin, stretchy set will move with your body no matter what activity you’re participiating in.

What We Liked

The polyester and spandex material conforms to your body, but you won’t have to fight against it while stretching or moving. The fabric also wicks moisture and dries quickly. An odor control component is also useful for combating smell, so you can wear this set multiple times without having to wash it. Purchase Yours Today.

Warmest

Rocky Thermal Underwear for Men Fleece Lined Thermals Men's Base Layer Long John Set

Thick and cozy. Multiple fabric options make choosing the right long underwear easy.

What We Liked

This set is available in lightweight, midweight, and heavyweight fabrics. For the coldest conditions, the polyester/spandex heavyweight option will keep you warm against the elements. It will still wick sweat, though, so you won’t get too swampy when you’re working hard. Get It Here.

Most breathable

FITEXTREME Mens MAXHEAT Fleece Lined Performance Long Johns Active Underwear

Thin and form-fitting. The cut and material of this set makes it ideal for high-aerobic activity.

What We Liked

This set, made from majority-polyester fabric, sits tight on the body. This allows better sweat wicking and breathasbility. However, this set is also stretchy, so you don’t lose any performance if you’re working out or running. Flatlock stiching means seams won’t irritate your skin. Buy Now.

