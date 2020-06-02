The Best Long Sleeve Shirts for Men

Sometimes, a t-shirt just won’t cut it. For situations where you want full coverage, long sleeve shirts offer a simple solution, and can be worn for exercising, lounging around, or social gatherings. When choosing a long sleeve shirt, consider its fabric, cut, and style.
Most comfortable

Gildan Men's Ultra Cotton Adult Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Soft and simple

This top has extra-cozy fabric and an accommodating fit for top-notch comfort.

What We Liked

With a majority-cotton fabric and a seamless collar, this shirt feels soft on skin and will never irritate you. The fit is also slightly looser than normal, so you won’t feel constricted. Simple color schemes and a lack of detailing give it a smart, clean look. Order Online.

Most stylish

Hanes Men's Long Sleeve Beefy Henley Shirt

Trendy and cozy

A Henley collar and subtle details make this shirt a fashion-forward pick.

What We Liked

The standout feature on this shirt is the three-button, placket collar. It also has nicely defined cuffs and chic stitching. The silhouette is flattering without being too constricting, and the fabric is thick and resilient. Get It Here.

Best for working out

Jerzees Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Wicking and breathable

A versatile fabric makes this shirt great for use during strenuous activities.

What We Liked

With a 50% cotton, 50% polyester material, this shirt remains soft while still be able to wick away sweat and breathe enough so you don’t overheat. A lay-flat collar won’t irritate you as you move, and the sleeves allow mobility as well. Multiple bright color options will stand out in a crowd. Purchase Yours Today.

Most durable

Carhartt Men's Workwear Jersey Pocket Long-Sleeve Shirt

Thick and utilitarian

This heavy-duty shirt will last a long time and serve you well in rough conditions.

What We Liked

A single chest pocket is helpful for holding small items. The cotton fabric will hold up to lots of use, but is also soft and breathable. The rib-knit neck and cuffs will also resist fraying. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

