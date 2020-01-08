The Best Kids’ Water Bottles

It’s important for kids to stay hydrated at home, school, and play. High levels of activity and competitive sports demand water and other beverages regularly for healthy development. Your child may need a bottle that works for both hot and cold liquids. Whatever the case, we’ve rounded up some options we think you’ll like. Remember it’s important to choose water bottles for smaller hands that are durable, safe, leakproof, and easy to clean. Below, we’ll reveal our top picks and what we valued most in each selection.

Best All Around

Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Kids Water Bottle

Leakproof and Stainless Steel. Within minutes of getting these durable bottles, our youngest testers were flinging them up into the air, throwing them into the grass, and twirling them around their fingers. The bottles not only survived but stayed like new, without a dent, scratch, or leak.

What We Liked:

The Hydro Flask excels in a number of arenas. It’s not so small that kids quickly run out of water, nor so big that it’s hard to fit into backpacks or into little hands. The stainless steel (naturally BPA- and phthalate-free) with double wall vacuum insulation keeps your beverage chilly for 24 hours when using the lid. Because the steel is food grade, there is minimal flavor transfer, and the straw is easy for kids to flip up and drink from. The detachable, wide straw is easy to clean as well. The silicone Flex Boot at the bottom helps stop the bottle from toppling on slippery surfaces. We appreciate that the Hydro Flask also comes with a lifetime warranty. Note: The bottle is not intended for hot drinks. Buy it here.

Best for Hot Beverages

Simple Modern Summit Water Bottle

Vacuum-Insulated Bottle. The Summit conveniently comes with two leak-proof lids: a flip lid and a wide-mouth one - no separate order required. And it keeps drinks cold or hot for hours!

What We Liked:

Although a fair number of insulated bottles tout double walls, the Summit also has a copper coat between the two walls, creating an even more effective insulation and retaining your drink’s heat (or chilliness) for hours. The stainless steel is naturally BPA free. We liked that for hot chocolate, tea, hot cider, or juice, the flip lid was ideal for small sips and easy cleaning. Meanwhile, the wide-mouthed lid was great for gulping cold beverages. What’s more, you can toast to the fact that Simple Modern, based in Oklahoma, gives 10 percent of its profits to charity. Get it here.

Easiest to Use

Contigo AUTOSEAL Trekker Kids Water Bottle

Quick, Leakproof Sips

Tiny hands will give two thumbs-up for these Trekker bottles that are small enough to hold and simply opened with a push of a button. Parents will love that the bottles are both leakproof and spill-proof.

What We Liked:

Along with the nifty opening mechanism, we appreciated that the AUTOSEAL lid’s sip-opening closes after the button is released. We also liked that both bottle and lid are dishwasher safe on the top rack. That makes them easy to clean day after day. The Trekker also comes with a lifetime guarantee that covers any defects. Get it today.

Best for Large Families

Reduce WaterWeek Classic Reusable Water Bottle, 10-Ounce

5 BPA-Free Bottles. For families who need lots of bottles, this is the best deal on the list. It also comes with a handy fridge tray.

What we liked:

The practical holding tray, included with the bottles, makes it a cinch to chill all five bottles in the fridge. The different colorful patterns also allow kids to easily tell their own bottle apart from the others. Note that the twist-off caps can be swapped out with “nozzle-style” sports caps, but you have to order those separately. The smaller size means they fit great in lunchboxes—no more forgetting the bottle on the kitchen counter or trying to lug both lunchbox and bottle around. For longer activities or in places where you can’t easily refill, you might consider upgrading to the 16-ounce bottles. Buy it here.