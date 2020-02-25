The Best Kids’ Rectangular Sleeping Bags

Keeping kids happy on a camping trip means keeping them cozy and comfortable while they sleep—whether that’s for a backyard slumber party or a week-long camping trip. For a good night’s sleep while adventuring, young campers need a sleeping bag that keeps them warm, fits their size, and suits their color preferences. Rectangular sleeping bags are often a great pick for kids, because they offer space and freedom for even the most restless sleepers to move around in. To help you find the best rectangular sleeping bag for your young camper, we’ve pulled together a few great options featuring different colors, styles, sizes, prices, and levels of warmth.

Best Cold-Weather Bag

Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag

Warm Insulation. Designed to keep campers comfortable in temperatures between 20 degrees to 40 degrees Fahrenheit, this Coleman Brazos sleeping bag offers the most warmth of any of the bags on our list, making it the ideal choice for colder nights.

What We Liked:

If you need a cold-weather sleeping bag to keep your kiddo comfortable on colder camping trips, this insulated bag from Coleman is a reliable choice. Plus, its included stuff sack makes it easy to pack and transport. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Variety

REVALCAMP Sleeping Bag Indoor & Outdoor Use

Many Color Options. Coming in a range of colors and designs like violet, olive, sunny beach, and pink camo, this REVALCAMP sleeping bag (for temps down to 40 degrees) almost surely has a style to make even the pickiest camper happy.

What We Liked:

These colorful rectangular sleeping bags from REVALCAMP can keep campers comfortable in temperatures above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, while offering added room with their 71-inch length. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Disney-Themed

Disney Minnie Mouse Slumber Bag Set

Kid-Friendly Design. Featuring a bright design of Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck with lots of pink and purple, this sleeping bag is ideal for Disney fans who want a fun sleeping bag for indoor slumber parties.

What We Liked:

This Disney-themed sleeping bag stretches 46 inches long and comes with a Minnie Mouse sling bag for easy packing. While this bag is super kid-friendly, it’s not designed for outdoor use, so it’s best to reserve this one for sleepovers, RV trip, and indoor adventures. Get it here.

Best Value

Coleman Palmetto Sleeping Bag

Warm and Convenient. Designed to bring comfort in temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit for only $24, this Coleman Palmetto sleeping bag stands out as the best bang for your buck option on our list.

What We Liked:

If you want an impressive amount of cold-weather protection at a budget-friendly price, this Coleman sleeping bag is a great choice. It fits campers up to 5 feet 11 inches tall and features a no-tie closure, so taller kids can sleep comfortably and then pack it away on their own. Buy it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.