The Best Kid’s Life Jackets

When taking your child out on the boat, to the beach, camping by the lake, or even in a deep pool for the first time, safety should always come first. Thankfully, there is a range of products that can help you keep your child safe. One of these is, of course, life jackets. If you’ve been searching for the perfect life jacket for your child’s particular needs, take a look at these four options. Each is best for a different kind of wearer, and there’s something for every type of activity and differing comfort levels around deep water.

Best for Swimmers

Full Throttle Child Water Buddies Life Vest

Protection for Young Swimmers. Strong swimmer or not, no child should be out in a lake or other body of water without a life vest.

What We Liked

This life vest is Coast Guard-approved as a Type III life jacket. What does that mean? It means that it’s created with kids who already know how to swim in mind. If your child does not know how to swim already, and you stick this life jacket on them, they’re going to go face down in the water. This life jacket is best for kids who know how to swim, love the water, and aren’t afraid to get wet. It also exists for parents who just want to ensure their children are protected when they’re out in a large body of water. Shop Today on Amazon.

Best on a Budget

Hardcore Water Sports Life Jacket Vests

Effective – Not Pricey. Get superior protection for less. They’ll be safe, and you don’t even have to splurge to get a quality vest.

What We Liked

This is a hardcore life jacket that can stand up to the test, giving full protection to kids between 30 and 50 pounds. The bright colors make the life jacket stick out in the water, and the breathable fit means that the vest is comfortable and allows for a range of motion. The best part, though, is that you’ll get all of the vest’s protective features without breaking the bank. Available on Amazon.

Best for Infants and Toddlers

Stohlquist Toddler Life Jacket - Coast Guard Approved Life Vest for Infants

Keep Your Tiny Tots Safe. Even infants can be protected with this vest designed for wearers as small as 8 pounds.

What We Liked

You can find plenty of life vests on the market for child wearers, but what about infants and toddlers? What about those smallest children who haven’t learned the basics of swimming yet? This life vest is suitable for children 8 to 30 pounds and is Coast Guard-approved Type II, meaning it keeps the wearer in an upright position. This is perfect for those who don’t know how to swim. Buy Today at Amazon.

Best for Beginners

Stearns Child Hydroprene Vest

Teach Them Safely. Kids can stay safe while learning the basics of swimming. They’ll have fun and develop great skills in this vest.

What We Liked

This lightweight, ergonomically designed life vest is secure, soft, flexible, and Coast Guard-approved. It allows your child a full range of motion as they’re learning to swim, but ensures they stay safe they entire time. Make this often scary and experimental time a joyful one with added protection. Grab one (or two) today at Amazon.

