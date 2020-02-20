Embarking on outdoor adventures with your children can make for some of the best memories of their lives. But if they can’t sleep during the long nights in a tent or they’re without a comfortable place to nap during the day, those family memories can turn from great to awful. Providing aboveground sleeping and reclining is easy thanks to the many cot options available for kiddos. The best cots are durable, have a wide base, and are foldable for ease of setup and takedown. Here are our top pics for child-sized cots.

Most Versa

Regalo My Cot Portable Toddler Bed

Instant Chair Anywhere. Use this pop-up cot at sporting events, beach trips, or in your home for extra seating and reclining space.

What We Liked:

This pop-up cot is ideal seating when out and about or used as extra bedding at home. The frame is made of durable steel and can hold children up to 75 pounds. The cot unfolds and locks into place for quick setup and teardown. There’s no carrying case, so it’s best for short trips or using at home as extra bedding for playdates and sleepovers. Get it now.

Best for Teens

Coleman ComfortSmart Cot

Comfort While Camping. Teens can rest in total comfort with this fold-out comfort cot that provides bed-like padding for a good night’s sleep.

What We Liked:

This convenient folding cot provides maximum comfort for older children and teenagers. The built-in support and coil suspension system, combined with the thick foam mattress, will help your child sleep comfortably all night long. The durable steel frame can support up to 275 pounds and heights up to five feet and seven inches tall. It folds up for convenient traveling and storage. Buy it here.

Best Lightweight Cot for Teens

Osage River Folding Camping Cot with Carry Bag

Convenient Portable Bedding. Take this foldable, portable, lightweight cot on any camping adventure for convenient and comfortable bedding.

What We Liked:

This cot is lightweight and portable. It folds up into a convenient carrying case and weighs 13 pounds. It can handle teens and adults up to 300 pounds and is constructed of carbon steel. The fabric is waterproof, mildew resistant, and highly durable. It unfolds and locks into place in seconds and unfolds only when the joints are purposefully loosened. Flat feet prevent the cot from sinking in soft soil and will not puncture the tent floor. Buy it today.

Best Lightweight Cot for Children

Joovy Foocot Child Cot

Portable Bedding Anywhere. Take this highly portable cot for your kids to use for bedding or extra seating room during family adventures.

What We Liked:

This cot is ideal for children up to 48 inches and 75 pounds. It folds into a convenient carrying case for easy storage or travel. Two storage pockets let your child keep personal items nearby, such as a flashlight for camping. The fabric is waterproof, mildew resistant, and won’t pill. This is ideal for day trips, camping trips, or even using as an extra bed for a sleepover. Buy it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.