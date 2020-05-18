The Best Jungle Boots

For rugged terrain, you’ll want a boot to match. Jungle boots offer superb protection, support, and durability, so you can use them on rough trips for years on end. When choosing the right boot for you, consider materials, interior construction, and comfort.

Best Support

Smith & Wesson Men's Breach 2.0 Tactical Size Zip Boots

Stiff and stable. A steel shank and board-lasted construction make this boot supportive under heavy loads and over long days on your feet.

What We Liked

If you’re carrying a heavy pack or walking through steep terrain, the Breach 2.0’s steel shank and board-lasted design will make sure the weight or path won’t overpower the boot. They’ll also ensure energy-efficient strides, so you’ll tire less during long days spent on the go. The leather-and-nylon upper is durable, but also offers some breathability. Order Online.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Durable

Bates Men's 8" Tactical Sport Side Zip

Tough and dependable. This sturdy boot can handle whatever you throw at it.

What We Liked

With a thick, near-impenetrable leather-and-nylon upper, this boot is ready for the roughest conditions. Its sturdy, heavily lugged sole will grip in variable terrain, and the robust toe cap will keep your feet protected. A set-back lace hook where the ankle flexes lets wearers dial in their desired fit. Purchase Yours Today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Stylish

5.11 Tactical ATAC Men's 8" Leather Jungle Combat Military Coyote Boots, Style 12110

Sleek and functional. The modern, understated design of these boots means you can wear them anywhere.

What We Liked

With a slim profile and subtle detailing on the leather upper, the ATAC is right at home walking around town. However, its eight-inch-high cuff and burly sole are made to handle rough conditions underfoot. A side zip on the ankle makes for easy entry and exit from the boot. Get It Here.

Most Comfortable

Danner Men's Tachyon 8 Inch Coyote Military and Tactical Boot

Light and cushioned. A full synthetic upper and a pared-down sole make these boots easy on your feet.

What We Liked

The bottom half of the Tachyon looks more like a sneaker than a tactical boot, and grants superior comfort. The sole is more rockered at the front and less lugged than competitors, allowing for more natural strides. The full synthetic upper is also lighter than leather models, so you’ll have less weight to lift on long days. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.