The Best Jungle Boots

For rugged terrain, you’ll want a boot to match. Jungle boots offer superb protection, support, and durability, so you can use them on rough trips for years on end. When choosing the right boot for you, consider materials, interior construction, and comfort.
Author:
Publish date:

Best Support

Smith & Wesson Men's Breach 2.0 Tactical Size Zip Boots

Smith & Wesson Men's Breach 2.0 Tactical Size Zip Boots

Smith & Wesson Men's Breach 2.0 Tactical Size Zip Boots

Stiff and stable. A steel shank and board-lasted construction make this boot supportive under heavy loads and over long days on your feet.

What We Liked

If you’re carrying a heavy pack or walking through steep terrain, the Breach 2.0’s steel shank and board-lasted design will make sure the weight or path won’t overpower the boot. They’ll also ensure energy-efficient strides, so you’ll tire less during long days spent on the go. The leather-and-nylon upper is durable, but also offers some breathability. Order Online.

Most Durable

Bates Men's 8" Tactical Sport Side Zip

Bates Men's 8" Tactical Sport Side Zip

Bates Men's 8" Tactical Sport Side Zip

Tough and dependable. This sturdy boot can handle whatever you throw at it.

What We Liked

With a thick, near-impenetrable leather-and-nylon upper, this boot is ready for the roughest conditions. Its sturdy, heavily lugged sole will grip in variable terrain, and the robust toe cap will keep your feet protected. A set-back lace hook where the ankle flexes lets wearers dial in their desired fit. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Stylish

5.11 Tactical ATAC Men's 8" Leather Jungle Combat Military Coyote Boots, Style 12110

5.11 Tactical ATAC Men's 8" Leather Jungle Combat Military Coyote Boots, Style 12110

5.11 Tactical ATAC Men's 8" Leather Jungle Combat Military Coyote Boots, Style 12110

Sleek and functional. The modern, understated design of these boots means you can wear them anywhere.

What We Liked

With a slim profile and subtle detailing on the leather upper, the ATAC is right at home walking around town. However, its eight-inch-high cuff and burly sole are made to handle rough conditions underfoot. A side zip on the ankle makes for easy entry and exit from the boot. Get It Here.

Most Comfortable

Danner Men's Tachyon 8 Inch Coyote Military and Tactical Boot

Danner Men's Tachyon 8 Inch Coyote Military and Tactical Boot

Danner Men's Tachyon 8 Inch Coyote Military and Tactical Boot

Light and cushioned. A full synthetic upper and a pared-down sole make these boots easy on your feet.

What We Liked

The bottom half of the Tachyon looks more like a sneaker than a tactical boot, and grants superior comfort. The sole is more rockered at the front and less lugged than competitors, allowing for more natural strides. The full synthetic upper is also lighter than leather models, so you’ll have less weight to lift on long days. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2020-05-18 at 3.42.26 PM
OSP

The Best Waterproof Socks

For hiking in wet conditions or boating trips, wearing waterproof socks is a great way to keep your feet dry and comfortable throughout the day.

91C2vTTPGHL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Mountain Biking Shoes

One of the most important products in any mountain biking is your shoes: They’ll keep you comfortable on your ride and provide power transfer for steep sections, as well as make sure your feet are protected.

BP-00409 OSP-001413 camping cot
OSP

The Best Camping Cots

Sleeping in a tent doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort. For car-camping trips, either solo or with your family, a cot can go a long way towards a good night’s rest.

1
OSP

Best Men’s Chore Boots

If you’re working or playing outside in unpredictable conditions, you know that having a reliable pair of boots that can stand up to snow, sleet, rain, and mud can make a world of difference.

61E5H2vGa4L._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Mountain Biking Helmets

Mountain biking is one of the most exciting ways anyone can experience the outdoors: Its blend of balance, skill, and endurance is a thrilling package that makes any trail an adventure. But mountain biking is also a dangerous pastime, so it’s important to protect yourself with a helmet in case of a fall.

61XGNqoQEFL._AC_SL1100_
OSP

The Best Tactical Survival Knives

Carrying a dependable knife is a no-brainer. No matter what outdoor activity you choose—whether it be camping, hunting, boating, or other adventures—having a useful tool in your pocket or pack can save you a lot of trouble.

BP-00352 OSP-000888 Rainboots for Men
OSP

Best Rain Boots for Men

Being an outdoorsman, a real outdoorsman, means shrugging off the occasional less-than-ideal weather for a wilderness adventure. High-quality rain boots keep feet dry and warm in wet, muddy, and cold conditions.

#1
OSP

Best Lightweight Fleeces for Women

A good fleece is among the most useful pieces of clothing you can own. It works well in layering systems, can keep you cozy by itself, and retains warmth even when wet. The right fleece will most likely accompany you on every outdoor adventure, as it doesn’t take up much space when packed. When choosing a fleece, it’s good to take into account its warmth, durability, and fit.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER