Finding the right backpack is a key part of ensuring your next adventure is a success. When choosing a pack, consider capacity, weight, cost, and intended use. We know this process can be daunting, so we’ve rounded up three of the best big-trip men’s packs out there. Planning a six-day backpacking trip or a long weekend in a new city? Budget-conscious or willing to invest? Read on for our suggestions for finding the right pack.

Best Overall Backpack

Arc'Teryx Bora AR 63

Durable and Comfortable. With impressive weatherproofing and a hipbelt that moves with you, the Arc'Teryx pack endures tough conditions and makes carrying heavy loads more comfortable.

What We Liked:

The Arc'Teryx Bora is a top-of-the-line pack that stands up well to the elements, while easing the strain on your body thanks to its rotating hipbelt. The pack is an excellent choice for multi-day backpacking trips. Its high level of comfort and durability make the hefty price tag worthwhile. Get it today.

Most Comfortable

Gregory Mountain Products Baltoro 85 Liter

Massive and Customizable. With a mammoth 85 liter capacity, the Baltoro holds everything you need—and then some—while adjusting to fit your body for supreme big-load comfort.

What We Liked:

The Gregory Baltoro offers a ton of backpack for the price. As the biggest pack on this list, it’s great for extended trips, heavy packers, and parents or trip leaders who need to carry extra gear. Its customizable features allow for a personalized fit, while the included rain cover and removable daypack are useful bonuses. This pack is heavier than most, but the extra capacity and customizable comfort justify the extra weight. It's available here.

Best for Travel

Osprey Packs Farpoint 55

Sleek and Versatile. A sleek design, good organizational features, and a detachable daypack make this an ideal option for weekend trips, urban adventures, and international travel.

What We Liked:

The Osprey Farpoint functions best as a travel bag and is not as geared toward outdoor backpacking as the other packs here. For long weekend trips, exploring a new city, or international trips with an outdoor component, this pack is a home run. The main pack fits as a carry-on for many airlines, while the detachable daypack works well for daytime exploring. Get it here.