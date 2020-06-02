The Best Hats With Neck Flaps for Men
Best protection
DDYOUTDOOR Sun Cap
Full-coverage shade
Neck and face flaps make this hat the ultimate protection from the sun.
What We Liked
Want to fend off sunburn? This hat has flaps for both your face and neck, so you’ll block harmful UV rays in both the front and back. The flaps are removable so you can adjust the coverage according to conditions. The UPF 50+ fabric provides protection as well. Buy It Here.
Best color options
JFH Wide Brim Bora Booney Hat
Eye-catching and diverse
A wide range of colorways means there’s a style of this hat for everyone.
What We Liked
Whether you’re hiking or hanging out by the lake, this hat will protect your neck and face while looking good. A bevy of color options—from bright camouflage patterns to subtle solids—gives wearers tons of choices, and the three-inch brim will shield your face from the sun. A neck flap covers the back, and ventilation in the crown ensures you won’t get too sweaty. Order Yours.
Best neck coverage
Tirrinia Mens Wide Brim Sun Hat with Neck Flap
Wide and floppy
An enormous back flap provides guaranteed protection for your neck.
What We Liked
For days when your neck is most at risk for sun burn, this hat is the answer. The 8.5-inch-long back slap reaches your shoulders for total protection, and the 4-inch-wide brim will cover your face and the sides of your head. Two large crown vents allow airflow across your scalp in hot weather. Get It Online.
Most breathable
Lenikis Unisex Outdoor Activities Hat
Light and ventilated
Large mesh portions on the neck flap create airflow where you need it most.
What We Liked
Having a large neck flap can mean unwanted sweat, but the mesh sides of this hat’s neck covering alleviate that problem. The polyester fabric on the rest of the hat is also lightweight and quick-drying. And adjustable band inside the crown allows this hat to fit multiple head sizes. Buy It Here.
