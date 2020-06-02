The Best Hats With Neck Flaps for Men

Getting sunburned can ruin any outdoor adventure. That’s why it’s important to protect yourself from UV rays, both in the form of sunscreen and coverage via clothing. For your face and neck, wide-brim hats with neck flaps are a great way to beat the burn.
Best protection 

DDYOUTDOOR Sun Cap

Full-coverage shade

Neck and face flaps make this hat the ultimate protection from the sun.

What We Liked

Want to fend off sunburn? This hat has flaps for both your face and neck, so you’ll block harmful UV rays in both the front and back. The flaps are removable so you can adjust the coverage according to conditions. The UPF 50+ fabric provides protection as well. Buy It Here.

Best color options

JFH Wide Brim Bora Booney Hat

Eye-catching and diverse

A wide range of colorways means there’s a style of this hat for everyone.

What We Liked

Whether you’re hiking or hanging out by the lake, this hat will protect your neck and face while looking good. A bevy of color options—from bright camouflage patterns to subtle solids—gives wearers tons of choices, and the three-inch brim will shield your face from the sun. A neck flap covers the back, and ventilation in the crown ensures you won’t get too sweaty. Order Yours.

Best neck coverage

Tirrinia Mens Wide Brim Sun Hat with Neck Flap

Wide and floppy

An enormous back flap provides guaranteed protection for your neck.

What We Liked

For days when your neck is most at risk for sun burn, this hat is the answer. The 8.5-inch-long back slap reaches your shoulders for total protection, and the 4-inch-wide brim will cover your face and the sides of your head. Two large crown vents allow airflow across your scalp in hot weather. Get It Online.

Most breathable

Lenikis Unisex Outdoor Activities Hat

Light and ventilated

Large mesh portions on the neck flap create airflow where you need it most.

What We Liked

Having a large neck flap can mean unwanted sweat, but the mesh sides of this hat’s neck covering alleviate that problem. The polyester fabric on the rest of the hat is also lightweight and quick-drying. And adjustable band inside the crown allows this hat to fit multiple head sizes. Buy It Here.

