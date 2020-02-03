The Best Garmin GPS

Having a GPS device with you in the backcountry can be a life saver. Beyond a GPS’s life saving and navigation abilities, its just cool to have a whole bunch of data at your fingertips. One of the best ways to hike is setting goals you can work towards. Knowing distance covered, elevation gained, and distance to go can keep you motivated throughout the day and help you track your progress. Not to mention the peace of mind knowing you won’t get lost when out on your adventure. Here are a few of our favorite GPS devices to keep you moving.

Best for Geocaching

Garmin GPSMAP 64st

Handheld GPS. 2.6 inches color display with a long battery life, and ability to be used in the rain.

What We Liked:

The screen is sunlight readable, and has a waterproof rating of IPX7, meaning it can be underwater for up to 30 minutes. Also, it is pre-loaded for geocaching with over 250,000 caches to start. Buy it here.

Most Advanced GPS

Garmin Foretrex 401

Wrist Mounted GPS. A super easy to use GPS with sunrise/sunset times, an electronic compass, and barometric altimeter.

What We Liked:

This GPS keeps track of every step you took, allowing you to retrace your route exactly. With a high waterproof rating, there’s no worry about getting caught out in the rain. This system can be used on long adventure days with a battery life of up to 17 hours. Get it now.

Best Overall Usage

Magellan Triton 1500

Navigate and take photos of your adventures. A handheld GPS with entertainment built in. With the ability to store photos, MP3 files, and audio books, this device is perfect for when you will be spending time in a tent.

What We Liked:

With a built-in speaker and microphone, you can easily record audio files when out in the woods. Plus, it has all the features you need to navigate and record your mileage and elevation that you would expect in a top of the line GPS. Get it here.

Best Shareable Technology

Bad Elf 2200 GPS PRO

Share Real Time Location. A handheld GPS device that uses Bluetooth to feed data to up to 5 devices simultaneously. A large LCD screen with a backlight is perfect for movement at night.

What We Liked:

It’s very cool that you can share the GPS with other members of your party in real time. The device is super rugged, and splash proof, meaning you don’t need to be super careful with it in wet conditions. Get it today.

Best Mini GPS

Winterworm Outdoor Portable GPS

Mini Handheld GPS. A compact, keychain sized GPS you can carry with you always. Perfect for tracking distance, and setting destinations.

What We Liked:

This GPS is mini, but super convenient for keeping track of mileage, and knowing your longitude, latitude, and altitude. Perfect for hiking, backpacking, and mountain biking. Buy it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.