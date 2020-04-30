The Best Fly Fishing Rods

Fly fishing can be a great time with family and friends or a peaceful solitary getaway. No matter where you go or who you go with, having the right gear will make your time on the water a better experience. Choosing the best rod can be a challenge. They come in different lengths, pieces, and materials. That means they also come with a range of prices. But, as we found out, price doesn’t always equate to getting the best fit for you. Because you have so many choices we want to help with your decision. We looked at fly rods for beginners to experts and came up with the best one for each of you.

Top Combo Package

Wild Water Fly Fishing Rod and Reel Combo Starter Package

Not Just for Starters. There’s no doubt that Wild Water wants you to have it all. This starter pack comes complete with rod, reel, rod case, a fly box with nine flies included, line, leader, tools, and a manual. Everything you need, not just to get started, but to keep you going outing after outing.

What We Liked

The Wild Water rod is only 4.4 ounces and is nine feet long. It’s a 5/6 weight IM8 graphite that comes in four pieces, and is designed for slow action. The handle is cork with compressed cork accent rings. The guides are solid, and an 85mm diameter spool with an adjustable disc drag comes with it. It’s set up for left hand retrieve but can be changed. The hard tube rod case holds all your equipment and is easy to carry either by the handle or the strap. The floating, waterproof fly box holds up to 372 flies. This combo is best used for small fish – small bass, trout, panfish, in ponds or small to medium streams. It’s also great for backpacking. Get Yours Here.

Best Feel

M MAXIMUMCATCH Maxcatch Extreme Graphite Fly Fishing Rod

Performance. There’s no greater feeling than being able to present your bait to exactly where you want. The Maxcatch helps you do that with its’ Pure IM7 24T plus 30T carbon fiber blank. It’s lightweight and extremely strong. This rod performs like a Porsche at a Hyundai price.

What We Liked

This rod’s sensitivity is outstanding. Not only can you feel everything, but the tapered design and carbon technology make this rod light, crisp, and a real pleasure to cast. The stripping guides and hard-chromed stainless steel snake guides, combined with the over-sized tip loop provide long casting even in wind. It’s great for small to medium creeks and it comes with a one-year warranty. Order Online.

Top Performer

The Moonshine Rod Co. Drifter Series Fly Fishing Rod

It’s All in the Details. The Moonshine Rod Co. went beyond the norm when selecting materials for the Drifter Series rods. Little details, like using copper anodized, not the common stainless steel, hardware. They use nothing less than AAA cork grips and spalted burl reel seats that are dyed to show off the beautiful graining in the wood.

What We Liked

The Drifter Series is a medium-action, high-performance rod. It casts wonderfully and when it comes to shooting line, it holds up against some of its more expensive competitors. The rod is sensitive at the tip to detect strikes, yet has plenty of backbone. The copper hardware matches the hand-turned spalted burl for a gorgeous look. You get two tip sections, and a hard canvas fly rod tube with five compartments. It comes with a “No-Fault” lifetime warranty. Purchase Here.

Beginners Choice

NetAngler Fly Fishing Rod and Reel Combo

Everything’s Included. NetAngler makes sure you start out with everything you need. Just add water! The reel comes pre-spooled to save you time. You even get an extra rod tip with the 5/6 weight complete package. Pop it out of the case, choose one of the flies, use the included tools, and you’re quickly ready to go.

What We Liked

The super-light starter combination kit is perfect for the beginner. The rod is built for comfort and durability. The super large arbor reel is made from die-cast aluminum. The Gear ratio is 1:1, has a one-way only roller bearing system, and a Teflon disk drag. Great for trout, small bass, crappies, and bluegill. Buy Now.

