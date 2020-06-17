At one point in time it was a necessity for putting food on the table around the world. But more recently, fishing has become a recreational activity and sporting event enjoyed by men, women, teens, and children alike. Like any hobby, it's not without its plethora of gear to get the job done. And like any sport, it's not without its regulations. Though many places practice catch and release fishing with few restrictions, if you want to take home and cook up your fresh catch–or if you want to take home the trophy in a fishing tourney–you need to abide by certain length and weight laws. Fortunately, there are plenty of accurate measuring devices, including scales that ensure your trophy catch adheres to the limits. So, the next time you're out on the lake, pond, river, or ocean, make sure your tackle box has a quality fishing scale alongside the rest of your gear. We've compiled a list of the best fishing scales on the market to make your decision a little easier. See our favorites below!

Runner Up

Dr. Meter Backlit LCD Display Fishing Scale

Digital Scale with Measuring Tape

Whether you catch a baby perch at 4 ounces or a massive grouper over 100 pounds, this lightweight and accurate scale provides a precise measurement that converts to ounces, pounds, and kilograms.

What We Liked

This is an all-in-one tool that should be included in every tackle box. It weighs fish up to 110 pounds in weight via a durable stainless steel hook that easily slides in and out of the mouth of your catch. A simple button allows you to easily change unit conversion between ounces, pounds, and kilograms, as well as a tear button for subtracting the weight of a net or gaff hook. The device has a built-in measuring tape that expands to 3 feet (1 meter) for measuring the length of your fish, particularly useful for catching and keeping fish that have length restrictions. When you're not on the water, the Dr. Meter scale doubles as a luggage scale for ensuring your checked bags are airline compliant. Order Online.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Overall

South Bend Digital Hanging Fish Scale

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Lightweight and Compact

With accuracy up to 110 pounds, this LCD-backlit hanging fish scale allows you to safely and effectively measure small catches and massive hauls without damaging or hurting your catch.

What We Liked

Weighing and measuring your catch–and even checking the ambient temperature–has never been easier, thanks to this foolproof digital scale from South Bend. With a weight capacity of 110 pounds (50 kilograms), you get an incredibly accurate reading of any catch, convertible into pounds, ounces, and kilograms. The blue contrast LCD display makes it easy to read day or night. Plus, the device features a battery-conserving auto off function, tear feature, hold function, and even an audible weight lock sound. The device also includes an ambient temperature reading in Fahrenheit and Celsius, plus a 100-centimeter tape measure for ensuring the length of your catch is within regulation. Purchase Yours Today.

Best Combo

KastKing Waterproof Floating Digital Fish Scale

Scale and Fish Gripper Combo

Easily secure and weigh your catch up to 50 pounds with this waterproof, digital, floating scale with a no-puncture lip gripping tool.

What We Liked

Two things that are every fisherman's worst nightmare: digital electronics and things that sink. Thanks to the KastKing scale, that nightmare is a dream come true, thanks to this waterproof digital scale that conveniently floats! The bright orange color also comes in handy for easily locating the scale should it fall overboard or become cluttered among your tackle box or deck gear. In addition to the scale, the set comes with a lip gripper tool for a puncture-free way to secure your catch by the mouth. While great to have on its own in any tackle box, the gripper tool features a large split-ring opening on the handle for attaching to the scale, so you don't have the hassle of moving the fish from the hook or net onto the scale ring alone–a common inconvenience among other fish scales. Get It Here.

Best Manual Scale

Entsport Fish Lip Gripper Fish Scale

All-In-One Tool

Made with a durable and corrosion-resistant stainless steel jaw and tube, this compact unit offers a convenient way to grip, weigh, and measure your catch up to 15 kilograms (about 33 pounds) in a single, handy device.

What We Liked

This convenient tool offers a simple, one-handed way to grip the lip of your catch straight from the water (or net) and measure its weight and length without all of the bells and whistles and fancy electronic components of other fish scales. Upon securing your catch to the built-in locking jaw, a slider glides down from the EVA foam handle to reveal its weight up to 15 kilograms. Though perhaps not as accurate as digital LCD scales, this manual measurement method provides a single-handed way to get a rough weight of your catch that doesn't require pressing buttons or changing batteries. It is designed to last much longer. Plus, the tape measure component is built right into the jaw slider, allowing you to measure the length of your fish while still attached to the jaw without having to reposition it. For anglers who value convenience over modernity, this is the fish scale to own. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.