The Best Fishing Gear

Reliable equipment will keep you safe and relaxed while you fish. Here is our selection of top fishing gear picks. Note the number of pockets, the lightness of each PFD, and the waterproof qualities to be sure of your pick.

Most Comfortable Fit

Kokatat Leviathan Lifejacket (PFD)

Your Life Savior. The manufacturer used a mixture of durable nylon shell and PVC-free foam to ensure optimal protection and breathability.

What We Liked:

Whether you are going on a trip in your kayak or planning on fishing in extreme environments, Kokatat Leviathan Lifejacket will be a life savior. The internal foam adjusts to your body to ensure an optimal fit. The vest has 14 pockets for all your items, including eight zippers with zippers and two that are designed as hand warmers. You will love how safe and comfortable you feel wearing this jacket. Get it here.

Most Durable

Filson Mesh Fly Fishing Strap Vest

It Looks and Feels Great. The premium quality materials used to ensure that this product is a true long-term investment for your future fishing endeavors.

What We Liked:

It will be easy to find the perfect fit with the adjustable straps, but what we loved the most is the versatility of pockets. The backing is lined with a thin mesh that will allow airflow for those sweaty, hot days. Some of them are big enough for tools, others were designed for food, and some can keep your catch or gear. The pockets are designed to withstand many sharp objects and hold weight due to the strong stitching. Although it is only available in a single color, the vest looks classy and elegant. It's available here.

Best for Kayak Fishing

Nrs Chinook Fishing Pfd Life Jacket

Safety is a Primary Concern. If you are looking for a protective and useful gear piece to wear when paddling, this product is a great choice.

What We Liked:

The great thing about this product is that you won’t even feel wearing it. Apart from comfort, versatility is admirable, and the vest will fit all the accessories you need to reach quickly. You can choose between five color combinations, and the durable 100% waterproof design is a guarantee to keep you safe if you end up in the water. Get it today.